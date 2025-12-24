London Man Jailed for Brutal Wrong-Address Drug Debt Attack in South Wales

Michael Dumbuya, 27, has been slammed with a 14-year jail sentence after he targeted and violently attacked an innocent man in south Wales over a drug debt mix-up. The Londoner drove all the way down to Wales but went to the wrong address, terrifying an unsuspecting victim in the early hours of 20 May 2025.

Innocent Victim Dragged from Bed and Beaten

The victim was yanked from his bed and subjected to a brutal beating. Dumbuya punched and kicked the man repeatedly before fleeing the scene. Police quickly sprang into action, spotting Dumbuya’s car on the M4 near Caerleon. A high-speed pursuit ended when Dumbuya crashed his vehicle after exiting the motorway at junction 17.

Armed and Dangerous: Loaded Shotgun Found in Car

Officers arrested Dumbuya as he scrambled out of the driver’s window. A search of the car uncovered a loaded sawn-off shotgun, a CO2-powered pistol, balaclava, and gloves — underlining the dangerous nature of the attack.

Heavy Sentencing and Driving Ban

On 19 December 2025, Cardiff Crown Court handed Dumbuya a hefty 14 years and 5 months behind bars, with an extended licence period of four years. He was also banned from driving for over 15 years and must pass an extended driving test if reinstated.