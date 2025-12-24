London Man Jailed for Horrific Strangulation Attack in Colchester

Gruesome Assault Sparks Police Hunt

A London man has been locked up for 43 months after brutally assaulting a woman in Colchester. Daniel Baptiste, 46, grabbed the victim, a woman in her 40s, by the neck and lifted her off the ground, cutting off her breathing. The victim called police moments after the terrifying attack in April 2025.

Police Investigation Leads to Arrest

Officers from the Public Protection and Domestic Abuse Investigation teams sprang into action. Over several weeks, they supported the victim to build the courage to give a full statement. Details of Baptiste’s behaviour emerged, revealing a disturbing pattern. Baptiste was tracked down as he returned to the UK, arrested, and charged.

Lengthy Sentence and Restraining Order

Baptiste pleaded guilty to non-fatal strangulation and assault from an incident in July 2024. At Ipswich Crown Court on December 17, he was sentenced to 25 months. An unrelated suspended sentence added a further 18 months, bringing his total jail time to 43 months. He has also been slapped with a seven-year restraining order to protect the victim.