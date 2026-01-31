A 64-year-old man from Lambeth has been locked up for four years after being found guilty of raping a woman in the early 1990s.

Oslen Kelman Convicted at Lewes Crown Court

Oslen Kelman, of Lambert Road, London, faced charges of three counts of rape involving a woman in her 50s who knew him. The victim reported being attacked in a motorway service station toilet and said the abuse happened multiple times over a prolonged period.

Kelman was first tried in March 2025 but the jury couldn’t reach a verdict. After a retrial, he was convicted of one count of rape connected to the motorway service station incident and cleared of the other two charges.

Victim Supported Throughout the Case

Sussex Police offered specialist support to the victim from the moment the assault was reported and throughout the investigation and trial.

On 30 January, Kelman was sentenced to four years behind bars for the crime.