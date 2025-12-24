London Man Locked Up for Running East Surrey County Lines Drug Empire

A 22-year-old Londoner has been slammed with a nine-year jail sentence for masterminding a county lines drug operation across East Surrey.

Aaron Austin’s Crime Spree

Aaron Austin, from Coulsdon, pleaded guilty to a string of serious offences including supplying heroin, crack cocaine, and cannabis. He was also convicted of possession of criminal property and a firearm.

Police first spotted a potential county lines operation in Epsom towards the end of 2024. Mobile phone data tied to Austin revealed bulk messaging typical of drug dealing between November 2024 and February 2025.

Bust and Evidence Found

On 17 February, the Metropolitan Police arrested Austin in Purley on suspicion of class A drug supply. A search of his Redhill address uncovered a firearm wrapped in a scarf, a bag of suspected drug dealing paraphernalia, a knife with white residue, and a large cash haul.

Despite initially denying ownership of the gun, videos clearly showed Austin brandishing and firing an identical weapon in public. This evidence sealed his fate.

Justice Served

At Guildford Crown Court on 9 December, Austin was sentenced to nine years behind bars.