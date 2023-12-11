London Mayor Sadiq Khan to Suspend ULEZ Charge

Mayor Sadiq Khan is set to temporarily suspend the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) charge in London for Christmas Day, providing a brief respite for drivers during the festive season. Since August 29, drivers within Greater London have been required to pay a £12.50 daily fee for non-compliant vehicles. However, this fee will be waived for 24 hours on December 25.

The suspension of the ULEZ charge, along with the Congestion Charge, is a move by the Mayor to ease travel for families visiting relatives during Christmas. The majority of drivers who stand to benefit from this suspension are those with pre-2005 petrol and pre-2015 diesel vehicles.

Transport for London (TfL) has clarified that the charges will be reimposed from midnight. Drivers planning to travel late into the night should be aware that if they are still in their cars after 12 am, they could be subject to the ULEZ fee.

It’s important to note that while the ULEZ and Congestion Charge are suspended for Christmas Day, the Low Emission Zone (LEZ) operates all year round, including on public holidays. Therefore, the LEZ charge will still be in effect on Christmas Day.

Transport for London explained, “The ULEZ operates 24 hours a day, every day of the year, except Christmas Day. If you drive within the ULEZ area across two days, for example before and after midnight, you need to pay two daily charges.”

Mayor Sadiq Khan has recently faced criticism over his decision to expand the ULEZ to cover all London boroughs. However, he defended his decision, citing the necessity for improved air quality in the city. “Breathing clean air is as important as drinking clean water. It’s a right, not a privilege,” Mayor Khan stated, emphasizing the health benefits already observed in central and inner London.

The temporary suspension of the ULEZ charge on Christmas Day is seen as a gesture to support Londoners during a time of celebration and family gatherings.