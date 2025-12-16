Watch Live

STAY SAFE London Police Urge Public to Stay Alert and Report Suspicious Activity This Festive Season

Londoners are being urged to keep their eyes peeled at festive events to help curb the threat of terrorism during the busy holiday period.

Big Crowds, Big Risks

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jon Savell of the Met Police warns that London’s packed Christmas markets, carol concerts, and religious services make prime targets. He said:

“London hosts some of the biggest and most popular events in the UK during the festive season. Sadly, as shown by the recent attack on Sydney’s Jewish community during a Hanukkah event, these gatherings can attract terrorist threats.”

Trust Your Gut, Speak Up

The Met’s winter safety campaign urges Londoners to trust their instincts. If something feels off, report it immediately—whether to event staff, security, or directly to the police. Last year, one in five reports via the Anti-Terrorism Hotline and gov.uk/ACT led to police investigations.

Heavy Police Presence on the Streets

The Met will ramp up patrols before, during, and after festive events. Counter Terrorism officers will be highly visible in busy areas as part of Project Servator. The Met is also working with groups like the Community Security Trust to boost security around synagogues and community venues.

DAC Savell added: “We want everyone to enjoy the festive season feeling safe. Don’t assume someone else will report a concern. If something doesn’t feel right, say something. Even a quick chat with security or a phone call to the police could make all the difference.”

