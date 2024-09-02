london’s air ambulance lands in beam park after stabbing incident in dagenham

London’s Air Ambulance was deployed to Beam Park at approximately 5:15 pm today following a stabbing incident in nearby Birdbrook Close, Dagenham. The air ambulance’s arrival was part of a swift emergency response, which also saw a large number of police officers and ambulances at the scene.

The incident, which occurred earlier in the afternoon, involved a 23-year-old male who sustained stab wounds. The victim’s injuries are currently being assessed, and while the situation is described as an isolated incident, there is an ongoing investigation to identify and apprehend the suspects involved.

The Metropolitan Police have established a crime scene in the area, and residents can expect an increased police presence as enquiries continue. The CAD reference for the incident is 5152/02SEP24.

Local residents and social media users have expressed concern over the rising number of violent incidents in the area. Marie Jones, remarked, “These stabbings [are] getting ridiculous.” Another user, Bianca Green, shared her hesitation about moving to Beam Park despite its appealing property prices, citing the incident as a significant deterrent.

As the investigation unfolds, the community remains on high alert, with many hoping for the victim’s speedy recovery. The police have urged anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Traffic disruptions were also reported by residents, who inquired about road closures near key locations such as Ballards Road and the Bull Roundabout.