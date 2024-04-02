London Underground Line Set to Close Later This Year for £2.9 Billion Upgrade

One of London’s key Underground lines, the Piccadilly line, is scheduled to undergo closures later this year as part of a comprehensive upgrade plan costing £2.9 billion. The ambitious project aims to introduce new trains and improve overall infrastructure along the line.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced that Transport for London (TfL) is currently finalizing the timeline for the closures, which will allow for the implementation of crucial upgrades. The first batch of new trains is expected to arrive in London for testing by 2024 and is slated to enter service by 2025.

As preparations for the upgrades progress, TfL is developing a comprehensive plan to keep affected passengers informed about the closures and alternative travel arrangements. Updates regarding the closures will be directly communicated to commuters, with an integrated customer communications plan in the works.

Mayor Khan, who also serves as Chair of TfL, emphasized the importance of proactive communication with passengers regarding the upcoming closures. He stated, “In preparing for the new Piccadilly line trains, there will be closures on the line for both infrastructure enhancements and testing the new trains. The dates of these closures are being agreed at the moment. An integrated customer communications plan is also being developed. Customers can sign up for email updates related to closures on the TfL website.”

The introduction of new trains is expected to bring significant improvements to the Piccadilly line, including increased service frequency by 2027. However, a recent rephasing of the upgrade plans, prompted by a funding shortfall of £250 million from the central government, may result in additional costs in the long term.

TfL is collaborating with Siemens, which is investing up to £200 million in its facility to support the production of new trains. This investment is anticipated to create up to 700 jobs directly at the factory and up to 1,700 jobs within the wider supply chain, providing a boost to the local economy.

As the upgrade project progresses, TfL remains committed to minimizing disruptions and ensuring a seamless transition for passengers. Further details about the closures and alternative travel options will be provided as the project develops.