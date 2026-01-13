Brutal Attack Ends in Tragedy

Polly Murphy, 43, from Highgate, London, has been convicted for the murder of her partner, James Self, 47, in a Clacton hotel room. The fatal assault took place on 8 November 2023 at a hotel on Hartley Brook Road. James fought desperately for his life but sadly died in hospital on 21 December.

Murphy was first charged with grievous bodily harm with intent. However, the charges were escalated to murder after James passed away. She was convicted following a four-week trial at Chelmsford Crown Court. Sentencing is due on 4 February 2025.

Hidden Abuse Spanning Years

“Like so many men James was embarrassed by the control and violence being inflicted on him. Sadly, he would never come forward to seek help.” – Ashe, James’ mother

Detective Anthony Kopf of the Essex and Kent Serious Crime Directorate exposed a terrifying pattern of abuse endured by James over several years. Medical experts revealed multiple injuries from past assaults. Investigators uncovered text messages showing Murphy’s escalating aggression in the weeks before the fatal attack.

Detective Kopf said: “All our work for more than two years has been to secure justice for James. This case sends a strong message: domestic abuse affects everyone, including men. No one should feel ashamed to ask for help.”

Family Mourns, Speaks Out on Domestic Abuse

“On 21 December 2023 my beloved gentle son was in my arms when the dreaded heart monitor signalled the end of his six-week struggle for life. James was a kind, sociable man who became withdrawn under the weight of abuse. He believed that loving her would be enough. The last two years have been the hardest of our lives. His death and the brutality inflicted on him have left us broken. I want people to understand that domestic violence can happen to anyone and that support is available.” – Ashe

Speak Up – Help Is Within Reach

If you or someone you know is suffering domestic abuse, don’t stay silent. Help and support are available. Find advice and information, including Clare’s Law disclosures, on the Essex Police website. No one has to face abuse alone.