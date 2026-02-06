Polly Murphy, a woman from Highgate, London, has been locked up for life after brutally murdering her partner in a Clacton hotel.

Harrowing Assault at Smugglers Cove Hotel

On 8 November 2023, Murphy attacked 47-year-old James Self at the Smugglers Cove hotel on Hartley Brook Road. Instead of seeking help, she waited a staggering 18 hours before calling an ambulance, falsely claiming James only had a broken leg.

In reality, James suffered a horrific two-hour assault, enduring punches, kicks, and stampings.

Justice Served After James Dies in Hospital

James died in the hospital on 21 December 2023. Polly Murphy was found guilty of the murder on 13 January 2026 at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Yesterday, 4 February, the court sentenced Murphy to life behind bars with a minimum of 15 years to serve.