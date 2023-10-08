Londoners to See More Police After Israel Attack

Weather where you are

Londoners can expect to see an increased presence of police officers on the streets of the capital amidst the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza. The aim is to reassure and protect communities during this challenging time. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine, who is responsible for policing London, expressed his support for those affected and emphasized the importance of working with communities and partners to ensure safety.

Valentine urged the public to report anything concerning, such as threatening behaviour, and emphasised a zero-tolerance approach towards any criminal activity. He also acknowledged the planned demonstrations and protests, assuring that the police have been in contact with the organisers to ensure peaceful events. However, any activity crossing the line into criminality will not be tolerated.

In the past 24 hours, a few minor public order incidents have been reported in different parts of London and shared on social media. The police promptly attended these incidents and were able to resolve them without making any arrests.

Several protests, including a Stop The War protest scheduled for tomorrow in central London, are being planned. The police are working closely with the organizers to strike a balance between the right to lawful protest and minimizing disruption for Londoners. While the officers’ primary goal is to ensure peaceful protests, arrests will be made if there is suspicion of a criminal offense.

In addition to increased policing patrols in key areas, the police have been in contact with synagogues, mosques, and businesses to address their concerns and provide safety advice. Anyone with concerns or who has witnessed any offenses is encouraged to contact the police through the non-emergency number, 101, or in case of an emergency, 999.

