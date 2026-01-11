Lorry Blaze Shuts Down M1 Southbound

A lorry fire has caused chaos on the M1, forcing road closures and gridlock between Northampton and Milton Keynes.

Two Lanes Closed, Then Full Stop Traffic

After 10.30am, two of four lanes were shut on the southbound M1 between junction 15 (#Northampton) and junction 14 (#MiltonKeynes) due to a blazing lorry. By 10.50am, traffic was completely stopped as emergency crews raced to the scene.

Traffic Held as Firefighters Battle Blaze

At 11.19am, National Highways confirmed that traffic remains held between J15 and J14 on the southbound carriageway. “The fire service are still working to extinguish the vehicle, and additional water is now being sent to the scene,” they said.

Motorists are urged to expect major delays and seek alternative routes until the fire is fully out and the road reopens.