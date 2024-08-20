 Lorry Crashes into Bridge in Hackney and Catches Fire

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Five-Year-Old Avanti West Coast Superfan Becomes Rookie Trainee Driver

Prolific Crawley Shoplifter Jailed After Multiple Offences

Lorry Crashes into Bridge in Hackney and Catches Fire

French Border Guard Speedboat Attempts to Ram Migrant Vessel Crossing the English Channel

Two police officers taken to hospital after ‘evacuating’ Bromley flats in horror fire

Home Breaking Lorry Crashes into Bridge in Hackney and Catches Fire

Lorry Crashes into Bridge in Hackney and Catches Fire

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Lorry Crashes Into Bridge In Hackney And Catches Fire

In the early hours of this morning, a lorry crashed into a bridge on Kenworthy Road in Hackney, London, and subsequently caught fire. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30am, sending emergency services rushing to the scene.

Firefighters quickly responded to extinguish the flames, and crews worked diligently to ensure the area was safe. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but it is believed that the lorry struck the bridge, triggering the fire.

Lorry Crashes Into Bridge In Hackney And Catches Fire
lorry crashes into bridge in hackney and catches fire

There are no reports of any injuries at this time, but the road has been closed to traffic as authorities assess the damage to both the bridge and surrounding infrastructure.

Residents in the area were advised to stay indoors due to the heavy smoke. Transport officials have urged drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes while the investigation and recovery efforts continue.

Post Views: 9

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Updated: Exclusive: Met TSG riot Police called to Harmondsworth detention centre after major disturbance breaks out in the early hours
New restrictions for Wigan, Stockport, Blackpool and Leeds as coronavirus cases increase
Fire Claims Lives of Two Children and a Woman in Cambridge
Sybilla, 41, is missing from Clayhall Road in Gosport
Edinburgh Castle Temporarily Closed Following Protest Damaging the Stone of Destiny
Powerful 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Eastern Russia
Multiple Injuries Following Ferris Wheel Fire at Highfield Festival in Leipzig
Breaking

BREAKING: Fire Erupts on Ferris Wheel at Highfield Festival in Leipzig, Germany

Firefighters Continue Operations at Somerset House Following Major Fire
Three Teenagers Hospitalised After Triple Stabbing in Peterborough
Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Teenage Girl from Maidstone
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in Dartford
Seven Migrants Thrown from Overloaded Dinghy in Boulogne Amid Dangerous Channel Crossing Attempt
Firefighters Battle Blaze at Somerset House in Central London
Breaking

Major Operation in Gravelines Prevents Over 420 Migrants from Crossing the English Channel after cat and mouse game

Teen Arrested Following Stabbing of Army Chaplain in Galway Barracks
Eight people have been convicted for their involvement in the murder of Levi Kent in Gosport
Couple Jailed for Raping and Sexually Abusing 18-Year-Old Woman
Shooting in Sheffield Leaves Six Injured, Including Five Children Aged Seven to 15
Knatchbull Road Shooting: Teenager Hospitalised After Harlesden Gun Attack
Firefighters Rescue Six Adorable Ducklings from Storm Drain in Biggin Hill
Merseyside Police Release New Images in Disorder Investigation
Woman Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on M20 in Kent
Breaking

CCTV image released following indecent behaviour in Maidstone park

Breaking

Murder Investigation Launched After Fatal Stabbing in Luton

A suspect has appeared in court charged with carrying out a serious assault in Folkestone
Three Men Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Brutal Murder of Emmanuel Nyabako in Leeds
Two Migrants Hospitalised After Double Shooting at Calais Migrant Camp, French Police Launch Manhunt
Preliminary Report: Earthquake Near Hama, Syria – Magnitude Yet to Be Determined
Massive DDOS Attack Disrupts 𝕏 During Elon Musk and Donald Trump Event
Appeal to find missing woman from Chatham
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Male Rape Investigation Underway in Manchester: Charity and Police Collaborate
Elderly man found dead in a Lewisham home died due to ‘blunt force trauma’
Fulwell Residents on Edge as Night Gang Epidemic Continues
Officers are appealing for help to find a man reported missing in Canterbury
All 31 of Ted Baker’s remaining stores are set to close this week
Man jailed for stalking after more than 100 videos of women being followed were recovered from his mobile phone
Breaking

Met investigation results in woman being jailed for firearms offences

Breaking

Captain Lays Down Ground Rules to Rowdy Passengers on TUI Flight from Glasgow to Tenerife

Breaking

Frontline Officers Achieve Major Success in Stemming Migrant Crossings to the UK

Breaking

Photojournalist Threatened by Migrants While Documenting Channel Crossings

RECOMMENDED

Hythe Mum’s Terror as Son, 5, Goes Missing at Dymchurch Beach for 90 Minutes, Dozens Join Search
Appeal to find missing boy from Strood
Teenage girl missing from Maidstone
Alert from DWP: Benefit Payments May Arrive Early Due to August Bank Holiday
French Authorities Rescue 98 Migrants in the English Channel, Some Refuse Assistance
Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Leicester Square Stabbing Incident
Breaking

Man Charged Following Dalston Shooting That Left Nine-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured

Breaking

Drivers Over 70 Warned of £1,000 Fines if They Fail to Renew Licences DVLA warns

Breaking

Four-Hectare Grass Fire Erupts Behind Slade Green Station

Breaking

Man Jailed for False TikTok Claim of Fleeing Rioters in Derby

Breaking

Legal Orders Implemented for Today’s Protests in Newcastle

Breaking

Deadly Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza School Shelter, Killing Over 60

Breaking

Two More Charged in Southport and Liverpool Disorder, Total Rises to 24

Breaking

Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Individuals in Connection with Rotherham Disorder

Breaking

First Picture of Captin Danilo Santos Romano from crashed Voepass flight that claimed 62

Breaking

Two Devon Men Jailed for Brutal Assault Outside Newton Abbot Pub

Breaking

Six far-right protests to be held in London including one at the Reform UK HQ

Breaking

Former Labour Councillor Remanded in Custody for Encouraging Violence at Walthamstow Protest

Breaking

Man Sentenced to Two Years and Four Months in Prison for Carrying Knife Near Southport Vigil

Breaking

Man Jailed for Threatening to Burn Down Asylum Hotel Using His Own Name on Twitter

Breaking

Captain Lays Down Ground Rules to Rowdy Passengers on TUI Flight from Glasgow to Tenerife

Breaking

Frontline Officers Achieve Major Success in Stemming Migrant Crossings to the UK

Breaking

Photojournalist Threatened by Migrants While Documenting Channel Crossings

Breaking

Hythe Mum’s Terror as Son, 5, Goes Missing at Dymchurch Beach for 90 Minutes, Dozens Join Search