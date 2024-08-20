lorry crashes into bridge in hackney and catches fire

In the early hours of this morning, a lorry crashed into a bridge on Kenworthy Road in Hackney, London, and subsequently caught fire. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30am, sending emergency services rushing to the scene.

Firefighters quickly responded to extinguish the flames, and crews worked diligently to ensure the area was safe. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but it is believed that the lorry struck the bridge, triggering the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time, but the road has been closed to traffic as authorities assess the damage to both the bridge and surrounding infrastructure.

Residents in the area were advised to stay indoors due to the heavy smoke. Transport officials have urged drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes while the investigation and recovery efforts continue.