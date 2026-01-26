Watch Live

HGV FLEES THE SCENE Lorry Driver Flees Scene After Causing Havoc in Dartford Tunnel

  • Updated: 16:56
  • , 26 January 2026
Dartford Crossing to Undergo Series of Closures for Maintenance This Weekend

 

Police are hunting a lorry driver who caused major chaos in the Dartford Tunnel after smashing critical systems — and then didn’t stop. The crash triggered hours of hellish delays for drivers heading from Kent to Essex.

HGV Smashes Tunnel, Sparks Hours of Delays

The nightmare unfolded around midday on Friday, January 23, when an HGV, reportedly over the permitted height limit, struck vital tunnel equipment. This forced National Highways to shut the left-hand tunnel for urgent, extensive repairs.

With just one tunnel lane open, drivers faced brutal queues and two-hour delays at peak times. Authorities only reopened the tunnel around 8pm the next day, January 24.

Driver Flees, Police Launch Probe

Kent Police revealed the lorry driver did not stop after the crash. A force spokesperson said: “The incident happened at around lunchtime the previous day, and the driver is alleged to not have stopped following the collision. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Local MP Demands Answers and Apology

Dartford’s MP Jim Dickson slammed the disruption caused to residents and businesses. He said: “I’m relieved to say the northbound west tunnel was reopened overnight and traffic should now be back to normal.

I have already called on National Highways to perform a full investigation into how this was allowed to happen and how it can be prevented in future.

Dartford residents and businesses are owed an apology for the serious disruption caused over the past 36 hours.”

National Highways Pleads for Patience

Sean Martell, head of service delivery at National Highways, thanked frustrated drivers for bearing with the disruption.

“The damaged equipment is critical to the safe operation of the tunnel, and it was vital that all systems were fully functional before reopening. We recognise the frustration this closure caused for road users, but the safety of everyone who uses and works on our road network must always remain our highest priority.”

Recommended for you

G_XA2q-XcAA6E5h
GRIM VERDICT Child Rape Convict’s Final Appeal Thrown Out
G_W4XeEWQAAGm5s
SWIFT JUSTICE Man Jailed for Rape Near Liverpool Cathedral
G_TDIhYW4AEFGOR
GROOMED TEENS Teen Trafficker Jailed Over Drug-Fuelled Exploitation
lfm_622740700_122183881400463091_8659324394903179791_n
FIRST PICTURE Body of Missing 24-Year-Old Pulled From Marina as Police Arrest Teen in Murder Probe

Must READ

Man Charged With Six Counts Of Terrorism Due At Westminster Court
RALLY PROTEST LEADS TO CHARGES Three Charged Over Shocking ‘Intifada’ Chants at London Protest
Rapist Jailed for 16 Years After Attacking Sleeping Woman
Man Charged After Air Weapon Fired at Police Car in Maidstone
ARMED SHAKEDOWN Teen Duo Nabbed Over Toy Gun Scare in Romford
DEVLOPING STORY Body of 64-Year-Old Man Found on Exmouth Beach
SHOCK SURVEY Shock Survey: Over One in Four Kids Not Toilet Trained Starting School
FEELING AT HOME Ex-Home Secretary Drops Tory Colours
FATAL CRASH Man Dies After High-Speed Porsche Crash on M6 Near Great Barr
STREET BRAWL Pub Night Assault Sparks Police Appeal in Street
Dartford Crossing to Undergo Series of Closures for Maintenance This Weekend
HGV FLEES THE SCENE Lorry Driver Flees Scene After Causing Havoc in Dartford Tunnel
FLOOD HAVOC Storm Chandra Set to Slam Britain with 80mph Winds, Torrential Rain, and Snow

More For You

BRING HIM HOME Hunt On for Missing Canterbury Man
SMASH AND GRAB Two Men Charged Over Brazen Westminster Ram Raid
WHIRLWIND WEDDING Katie Price Ties the Knot for Fourth Time After Week-Long Romance with Lee Andrews
MURDER CHARGE Two Teens Charged With Murder After Fatal Stabbing in Guildford Park

More From UK News in Pictures

SAD ENDING Body Found in Search for Missing Canterbury Man
DRUGS LINE CUT OFF Drug Dealer Jailed for Over Four Years in High Wycombe Crackdown
COURT SCANDAL Court Worker Jailed for Leaking Secret Crime Files
SHOOT OUT Two Gunmen Locked Up Over Rotherham Firearms Spree
MASKED KIDNAP Cousins Face Jail Over Brutal £3M Kidnap and Torture
TEEN ON THE RUN 16-Year-Old Aleksandar Dlutowski Vanishes, May Be Heading to Plymouth
DEADLY COLLISON Two Birmingham Men Jailed Over Fatal High-Speed Crash
DRUG WARS Sheffield Gang Sentenced for Cold-Blooded Murder Over Drug War
CHILD SEX CRIMES Bradford Man Slapped with 13-Year Sentence for Child Sex Crimes
UNDERCOVER STING Blackpool Paedophile Caught and Convicted
SUSPECT ARRESTED Man Arrested After Car Rams Police in Southampton
CLOSE CALL Brick Thrown From Bridge Smashes Mum and Toddler’s Windscreen on Busy Bristol Road
DODGY ESCAPE Hunt Underway for Two Walkers Who Fled Hotel Without Paying After Gruelling Rescue
CALCULATED ATTACK Homeless Predator Jailed for Raping Drunk Woman in Leeds
ROWDY OUTBURST Drunk Dad Brawls at Merseyside Station
NO ARRESTS Police to Keep Watch After Crowborough Asylum Camp Protests

More From UKNIP

VIOLENT ATTACK Man Jailed for Machete Attack on Police Officer in Gateshead
SEX ATTACK CHARGE Taxi Driver Charged with Sexual Assault in Middlesbrough
FINGER LOSS Homeland Security Officer Loses Finger After Minneapolis Riot Bite-Off
ONE DEAD Tragedy Strikes at Helen’s Bay: Woman in 60s Dies After Sea Rescue
error: Content is protected !!