The tragic incident on the M27 last week, which involved a multi-vehicle pile-up, claimed the life of 36-year-old Michal Kaminski from Salisbury, Wiltshire. Michal, described by his family as a “loving” man, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The collision, which occurred at junction 5 around 12:30 pm on Wednesday, February 21, involved a Mercedes lorry, Nissan Juke, and Volkswagen Polo. The aftermath of the crash left Michal’s loved ones grappling with profound grief and loss.

In a heartfelt tribute, Michal’s family conveyed their love and cherished memories of him: “In loving memory of Michal Kaminski, who died in a tragic crash on the M27 on February 21, 2024. You will always be in our hearts, and we will always remember you smiling. Loving family and friends.”

As the investigation into the collision continues, three individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. A 32-year-old man from Yapton, Arundel, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and of drink driving, while a 40-year-old woman from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving, and drug driving. Additionally, a 37-year-old man, also from Littlehampton, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. All three have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Meanwhile, tributes from Michal’s employer, Salesmark West, have poured in, accompanied by a fundraiser to support his brother, Rafal (Raf). Jasmin Green, writing on JustGiving, recounted Michal’s journey from Poland to the UK, his aspirations, and the impact of his untimely passing on his loved ones and colleagues. The fundraiser aims to provide financial assistance to Rafal as he navigates the emotional and practical challenges following his brother’s tragic death.

The outpouring of support and generosity from the community has been overwhelming, with over £8,500 raised so far, surpassing the initial target of £5,000. Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/michal-kaminski-1, as a tribute to Michal’s legacy and to ensure a secure future for his brother Rafal.

As Michal Kaminski’s family and friends continue to mourn his loss, their poignant tributes serve as a testament to his enduring impact and the profound void left by his absence.