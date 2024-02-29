UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Appeal Launched to Locate Missing Man from Harrow Hospital

Detectives Bring New Charges in Hackney Murder Investigation

Katie Price Reveals Mother’s Health Scare: Amy Hospitalised After Burst Cyst

Body Found in Countryside Near Leigh, Investigation Underway

Man Charged with Murder of Robert Weston in Harrow

Home Breaking Lorry Driver Killed in M27 Crash Identified as Michal Kaminski: Family Pays Tribute to “Loving” Man

Lorry Driver Killed in M27 Crash Identified as Michal Kaminski: Family Pays Tribute to “Loving” Man

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Man giving thumbs up, wearing red eagle emblem shirt.

The tragic incident on the M27 last week, which involved a multi-vehicle pile-up, claimed the life of 36-year-old Michal Kaminski from Salisbury, Wiltshire. Michal, described by his family as a “loving” man, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The collision, which occurred at junction 5 around 12:30 pm on Wednesday, February 21, involved a Mercedes lorry, Nissan Juke, and Volkswagen Polo. The aftermath of the crash left Michal’s loved ones grappling with profound grief and loss.

In a heartfelt tribute, Michal’s family conveyed their love and cherished memories of him: “In loving memory of Michal Kaminski, who died in a tragic crash on the M27 on February 21, 2024. You will always be in our hearts, and we will always remember you smiling. Loving family and friends.”

As the investigation into the collision continues, three individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. A 32-year-old man from Yapton, Arundel, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and of drink driving, while a 40-year-old woman from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving, and drug driving. Additionally, a 37-year-old man, also from Littlehampton, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. All three have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Meanwhile, tributes from Michal’s employer, Salesmark West, have poured in, accompanied by a fundraiser to support his brother, Rafal (Raf). Jasmin Green, writing on JustGiving, recounted Michal’s journey from Poland to the UK, his aspirations, and the impact of his untimely passing on his loved ones and colleagues. The fundraiser aims to provide financial assistance to Rafal as he navigates the emotional and practical challenges following his brother’s tragic death.

The outpouring of support and generosity from the community has been overwhelming, with over £8,500 raised so far, surpassing the initial target of £5,000. Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/michal-kaminski-1, as a tribute to Michal’s legacy and to ensure a secure future for his brother Rafal.

As Michal Kaminski’s family and friends continue to mourn his loss, their poignant tributes serve as a testament to his enduring impact and the profound void left by his absence.

Post Views: 116

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Three Men Jailed for Murdering Man on His Doorstep in Tower Hamlets
‘Lovely’ Pensioner ‘Murdered’ Outside Harold Wood Station Was Getting His Morning Paper
Road Blocked in Both Directions After Collision in Sandgate, Kent
St Mary Cray Bromley: Woman Fights for Life After Being Hit by Moped
Pensioner Reported Missing from Minster near Ramsgate
Fatal Incident at Hither Green Station Disrupts Rail Services

READ NEXT:

Chippenham man given three-year driving ban following serious collision in Swindon
Dangerous driver jailed for causing Hastings man’s death while speeding around 110 Mph
Once a firefighter always a firefighter Happy Birthday Ernie
Drunk driver causes traffic chaos on tHe A3
A suspect has been charged following an assault with a knife in Maidstone
Broken Britain: Murder Victim Identified as 87 Year old Bernard Fowler in Harold Wood Station Murder
Serving Officer Dismissed Following Misconduct Hearing
Breaking

Suspect Charged in Connection with Series of Car Thefts in Maidstone

Adventurous’ Woman, 21, Dies in Tragic House Fire After E-Bike Ignites, Inquest Concludes
Iain Packer Convicted of Murdering Sex Worker Emma Caldwell After 17 Years
Emergency Services Intensify Search Efforts for Missing Man in Brighton
Champagne, spirits, and various other goods with a total worth amounting to hundreds of pounds have been recovered by Police
Barn Fire in Mundon is Tackled by Seven Crews
Police Car Damaged in Romford Road Manor Park Crash
Breaking

Images have been issued by officers investigating a spate of shoplifting offences in a Swanley supermarket

Suspected Gas Explosion Near Primary School Leaves Woman Seriously Injured
Son Found Guilty of Murdering Mother Despite Claiming Her Injuries Were Due to Ill Health
Boy Stabbed Near Brixton School, Attacker Still at Large
Police Community Support Officer Honored for Saving Choking Woman’s Life
Police Investigating Assault and Robbery in Station Parade, Barking
Renewed Appeal to Trace Man in Connection with Firearm Incident in Enfield
Image Released of Suspect Sought After Man Attacked in Hackney
Development of technology in the construction industry
Breaking

Off the Pitch: Footballers Making Waves in the Fashion Industry

Breaking

Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police Nick Adderley Misconduct Hearing Postponed

Operation Tramline: Enhancing Road Safety on UK’s Highways
Community First Responder Becky Takes on Cold-Water Challenge
Swift Arrest Made Following Serious Assault in Sheerness
Three men have been arrested and charged by Met officers investigating a shooting incident in Brixton
Dad Pays Tribute to Folkestone Academy Pupil Alisha Ponter, 16, Killed in A249 Crash near Maidstone
Police are appealing to the public for assistance in finding missing person Peter Frederick Boon, 43, better known as Pete
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Tragic Loss: Dave Myers of The Hairy Bikers Passes Away at 66
Sexual Predator Gets 11-Year Sentence for Rape ofChildren
Urgent Appeal: Two Girls Missing from Crawley, Believed to Have Travelled to London
Brits Heartbroken as Mars Confirms Discontinuation of Galaxy-Enchanted Easter Eggs
Police Appeal for Public Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Indecent Exposure Cases on Bus Network
Police Appeal for Help to Locate Suspect Following Sexual Assault in Woolwich
BreakingLONDON

Post Box Painted with Union Jack Flag in Dartford

Breaking

Pensioner assaulted near Maidstone by man accused of poaching on her property

BreakingLONDON

Police Concerned for Missing Man, 81, from Penge

Breaking

First Pictures from Murder Investigation After Fatal Altercation at Harold Wood Station

RECOMMENDED

Severe Delays on M20 and M25 Following Devastating Van Fire at Swanley Interchange
Jail for Father Who Killed Man and Injured Own Family in Crash
Manhunt Underway After Acid Attack on Boys at London Tube Station
Four Arrested in South London Raids, Mobile Phones and Cash Seized
Just Stop Oil Activists Convicted for Disrupting Wimbledon Matches
Firefighters Respond to Static Caravan Fire in Hartlip near Sittingbourne
Breaking

Water Supply Disruption Affects Homes near Canterbury and Thanet

Breaking

Man Arrested in Bordesley Green After Failing to Attend Court

Breaking

Overnight Delays Expected on M25 and M1 as Abnormal Load Transports Power Station Equipment

Breaking

Landslip Causes Major Disruption: Urgent Repairs Needed on Gillingham-Faversham Track

Breaking

Electrical Fault in Tumble Dryer Blamed for Blaze That Devastated Hampshire Pub

BreakingLONDON

Sir David Attenborough Returns as the Star of BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s ‘Mammals’

Breaking

Man Convicted of Terrorism Charges Following Extensive Online Activity

Breaking

Wrestlers Slam Testicular Cancer Stigma

Breaking

Police Chief Faces Gross Misconduct Hearing for Alleged Misrepresentation of Military Service

Breaking

Man Sentenced to 10-and-a-half Years for Non-Recent Rape in Swindon

Breaking

Witnesses Sought for Ashford Indecent Exposure Incident

Breaking

Council Road Maintenance in England Drops to Lowest Point in Five Years, RAC Analysis Shows

Breaking

Unexploded WWII Bomb Safely Removed in Plymouth: Major Evacuation and Complex Disposal Operation

Breaking

Urgent Appeal: Two Girls Missing from Herne Bay

Breaking

Pensioner assaulted near Maidstone by man accused of poaching on her property

SUSSEX

Brighton Man Assaulted with Noxious Substance: Police Investigating

BreakingLONDON

Police Concerned for Missing Man, 81, from Penge

Breaking

First Pictures from Murder Investigation After Fatal Altercation at Harold Wood Station

Top Stories

Breaking

Four Arrested in South London Raids, Mobile Phones and Cash Seized

Breaking

Just Stop Oil Activists Convicted for Disrupting Wimbledon Matches

Breaking

Firefighters Respond to Static Caravan Fire in Hartlip near Sittingbourne

Breaking

Dive Expert Peter Faulding Joins River Soar Search for Missing Toddler Xielo Maruziva

Breaking

Tragic Incident at Sainsbury’s: Staff Member Passes Away

Breaking

Wiltshire Police Charges Man with Murder in Swindon Incident

Breaking

Urgent Appeal: Two Teenage Girls Reported Missing from West Kent

Breaking

Pictured: Tribute to 17-Year-Old Boy Who Tragically Died After Falling into Rudyard Lake

Breaking

Man Stabbed to Death in South Harrow, Sparking Murder Investigation

Breaking

A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in a house fire in Streatham

SUSSEX

Major drug bust on St Aubyns Road, Portslade, 34-year-old man charged

SUSSEX

Help Locate Gordon Gallagher: Suspected Romance Fraudster in South England

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Appeal Launched to Locate Missing Man from Harrow Hospital
Detectives Bring New Charges in Hackney Murder Investigation
Katie Price Reveals Mother’s Health Scare: Amy Hospitalised After Burst Cyst

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.