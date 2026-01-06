Watch Live

M20 FATAL Lorry Driver to Face Trial Over Death of Youth Football Coach Arran McManus

  • Updated: 12:55
  • , 6 January 2026
Lorry Driver to Face Trial Over Death of Youth Football Coach Arran McManus

 

A lorry driver is set to stand trial in May after a fatal crash on the M20 claimed the life of youth football coach Arran McManus. The tragic incident occurred during a 50mph speed restriction on November 25.

Man Denies Causing Death by Dangerous Driving

Zvonko Tomisa, 57, from Vidovec, Croatia, appeared at Maidstone crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court where he denied causing the death of Arran McManus by dangerous driving. The crash involved Tomisa’s MAN lorry, a Scania articulated lorry, and a Nissan Qashqai on the London-bound carriageway between junctions 9 and 8 near Lenham.

 

Mr McManus, 36, a devoted dad of two from Ashford, was driving the Nissan when he died at the scene. Described as a “pillar of the community,” his loss has devastated family and friends.

 

Fatal Smash Amid Traffic Jam and Speed Restriction

The prosecutor told the court the crash happened in a “three-lane traffic jam” caused by an earlier unrelated accident. A rolling 50mph speed restriction had been imposed miles before the collision.

Evidence for the upcoming trial will include tachograph and phone data. Tomisa, a professional truck driver, was travelling from Dover at the time but his destination wasn’t disclosed.

Following his not guilty plea, Judge Julian Smith set the trial date for May 18 and remanded Tomisa in custody. A pre-trial review is scheduled for April 9.

Tributes Pour in for “Soulmate and Best Friend”

Arran’s partner, Ashleigh Devlin, paid a heartfelt tribute, calling him her “soulmate and best friend.” She said, “Arran was our whole life and more. He was the most wonderful dad to our two incredible children, and he was so proud of them both and loved them deeply.”

Kennington Juniors FC, where Mr McManus coached, described him as “patient, thoughtful and inspiring” – a true mentor and leader. The club has launched a fundraiser to support Arran’s family.

The funeral is set to take place later this week, with many of Arran’s family attending the court hearing.

Recommended for you

Nestlé recalls batches of SMA infant formula over potential contamination concerns
BABY MILK RECALL Nestlé recalls batches of SMA infant formula over potential contamination concerns
Corriedale Shocks ITV Viewers with Unmissable Crossover
CORRIEDALE Corriedale Shocks ITV Viewers with Unmissable Crossover
Newton Abbot Assault: Police Hunt Four Suspects
COUPLE ATTACKED Newton Abbot Assault: Police Hunt Four Suspects
Wood Burners Spark Fires in Heathfield Amid Freezing Weather
FIRE WARNING Wood Burners Spark Fires in Heathfield Amid Freezing Weather

Must READ

Serious Crash on A412 Denham Road Shakes Iver
TWO HURT Serious Crash on A412 Denham Road Shakes Iver
House Fire Sparks Chaos on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers
FIRE PROBE LAUNCHED Massive House Fire Engulfs Wickford Road in South Woodham Ferrers
Reece Twycross Given 18-Month Suspended Sentence After Violent Abuse of Two Babies
INSULT TO JUSTICE Reece Twycross Given 18-Month Suspended Sentence After Violent Abuse of Two Babies
Track Chaos: Major Delays Hit GWR, Elizabeth Line & Heathrow Express
TRAFFIC CHAOS Track Chaos: Major Delays Hit GWR, Elizabeth Line & Heathrow Express
RSPCA Launches Ice-Breaking Rescue for Stranded Canada Goose in Birmingham
ICE BREAKING RSPCA Launches Ice-Breaking Rescue for Stranded Canada Goose in Birmingham
Met Officer Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges
Police race to probe suspected rape near Old Kent Road after shocking night-time attack
UK Hit by Coldest Night of Winter as Named Storm Goretti Looms
DEEP FREEZE UK Hit by Coldest Night of Winter as Named Storm Goretti Looms
ARMED ARRESTS Twitch streamer among 13 arrested after waving ‘toy gun’ near Big Ben
Eastbourne Lifeboats Launch in Multi-Agency Search
MISSING PERSON Eastbourne Lifeboats Launch in Multi-Agency Search
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
FIRE PROBE Three in Hospitial after Bedroom Blaze in Chatham

More For You

Cannabis Factory Uncovered in Hove After Strong Smell Raises Alarm
SMELLS RAISE ALARM Cannabis Factory Uncovered in Hove After Strong Smell Raises Alarm
Ex-Teacher Banned for Life After Calling Martin Luther King ‘Fraud’ and Stoking Race War Fears
HATE SPEECH Ex-Teacher Banned for Life After Calling Martin Luther King ‘Fraud’ and Stoking Race War Fears
Baby Boy Battles for Life After Being Found Seriously Injured at Home
TWO ARRESTED Baby Boy Battles for Life After Being Found Seriously Injured at Home
Ex-Barnet Labour Councillor Guilty of Child Sex Crimes
SERIAL OFFENDER Ex-Barnet Labour Councillor Guilty of Child Sex Crimes

More From UK News in Pictures

Lake Road in Portsmouth Closed for Emergency Repairs
TRAVEL WARNING M25 Chaos This Morning: Crash at Wisley Causes Major Delays
Streamer Arrested Outside Big Ben Over Toy Gun Scare
ARMED SHAKEDOWN Streamer Arrested Outside Big Ben Over Toy Gun Scare
How enterprise web development for business in UK shifts the competitive balance
How enterprise web development for business in UK shifts the competitive balance
Drug Dealer Nabbed at West Croydon Train Station and Locked Up for Nearly Six Years
CAUGHT RED HANDED Drug Dealer Nabbed at West Croydon Train Station and Locked Up for Nearly Six Years
Houthi Leader Calls for Exploiting Southern Tensions to Regain Western Coast
Houthi Leader Calls for Exploiting Southern Tensions to Regain Western Coast
FOOLISH Passer-By Plunges Into Frozen Lake Trying to Rescue Man Who Fell In Saving Dog
A20 Roundhill Tunnel Shuts After Major Diesel Spill – Diversions in Place
FUEL SPILLIAGE A20 Roundhill Tunnel Shuts After Major Diesel Spill – Diversions in Place
House Fire Sparks Chaos on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers
THICK SMOKE House Fire Sparks Chaos on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers

BREAKING

ANTI AIRCRAFT GUNFIRE Explosions and gunfire reported near Venezuelan Presidential Palace amid heightened security tensions
Gunshot Horror on Broadway at 2am: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
ARREST MADE Gunshot Horror on Broadway at 2am: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
Man Left Tetraplegic After Police Taser Incident and Dangerous Fall
TASERED BY POLICE Man Left Tetraplegic After Police Taser Incident and Dangerous Fall
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Teen in Eastbourne
BRING HER HOME Urgent Search Underway for Missing Teen in Eastbourne
Oldham Man Locked Up for 33 Years After Shocking Two-Decade Abuse Spree
GROTESQUE CRIMES Oldham Man Locked Up for 33 Years After Shocking Two-Decade Abuse Spree
Tragic Christmas Eve Crash Claims Life of Football Coach Stephen Jones
CROX CRASH Tragic Christmas Eve Crash Claims Life of Football Coach Stephen Jones
Motorist BLOWS Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit on M25
WAY OVER THE LIMIT Motorist BLOWS Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit on M25
Major Bootle Road Shut Amid Ongoing Police Incident
IOPC PROBE Man Dies After Police Detention in Bootle

More From UKNIP

Hampstead Barista Fired After ‘Swastika’ Froth on Jewish Customer’s Coffee
QUICK ACTION Hampstead Barista Fired After ‘Swastika’ Froth on Jewish Customer’s Coffee
Bomb scare shuts part of Medmerry Beach after strange object found
CORDON REMOVED Bomb scare shuts part of Medmerry Beach after strange object found
Blaze Breaks Out at West Essex Golf Club
GREAT LOSS Historic West Essex Golf Club Clubhouse Ravaged by Major Blaze
Seven Migrants Thrown from Overloaded Dinghy in Boulogne Amid Dangerous Channel Crossing Attempt
SUB ZERO ARRIVALS First Small Boat Migrants of 2026 Reach Dover in Freezing Chill
error: Content is protected !!