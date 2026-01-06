Lorry Driver to Face Trial Over Death of Youth Football Coach Arran McManus

A lorry driver is set to stand trial in May after a fatal crash on the M20 claimed the life of youth football coach Arran McManus. The tragic incident occurred during a 50mph speed restriction on November 25.

Man Denies Causing Death by Dangerous Driving

Zvonko Tomisa, 57, from Vidovec, Croatia, appeared at Maidstone crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court where he denied causing the death of Arran McManus by dangerous driving. The crash involved Tomisa’s MAN lorry, a Scania articulated lorry, and a Nissan Qashqai on the London-bound carriageway between junctions 9 and 8 near Lenham.

Mr McManus, 36, a devoted dad of two from Ashford, was driving the Nissan when he died at the scene. Described as a “pillar of the community,” his loss has devastated family and friends.

Fatal Smash Amid Traffic Jam and Speed Restriction

The prosecutor told the court the crash happened in a “three-lane traffic jam” caused by an earlier unrelated accident. A rolling 50mph speed restriction had been imposed miles before the collision.

Evidence for the upcoming trial will include tachograph and phone data. Tomisa, a professional truck driver, was travelling from Dover at the time but his destination wasn’t disclosed.

Following his not guilty plea, Judge Julian Smith set the trial date for May 18 and remanded Tomisa in custody. A pre-trial review is scheduled for April 9.

Tributes Pour in for “Soulmate and Best Friend”

Arran’s partner, Ashleigh Devlin, paid a heartfelt tribute, calling him her “soulmate and best friend.” She said, “Arran was our whole life and more. He was the most wonderful dad to our two incredible children, and he was so proud of them both and loved them deeply.”

Kennington Juniors FC, where Mr McManus coached, described him as “patient, thoughtful and inspiring” – a true mentor and leader. The club has launched a fundraiser to support Arran’s family.

The funeral is set to take place later this week, with many of Arran’s family attending the court hearing.