Watch Live

M25 CHAOS Lorry Fire Shuts Road in Hertfordshire County Hertfordshire Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Carriageway Closure Effect Expect Delays

  • Updated: 13:46
  • , 16 January 2026
Lorry Fire Shuts Road in Hertfordshire County Hertfordshire Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Carriageway Closure Effect Expect Delays

 

M25 anti-clockwise in Hertfordshire is closed between Junction 25 (Waltham Cross) and Junction 24 (Potters Bar) after a lorry caught fire.

Emergency services, including Hertfordshire Fire & Rescue, are battling the blaze. National Highways Traffic Officers are on hand to manage the snarled traffic.

Follow This Diversion Route

Look for the hollow square symbol on road signs to avoid the closure:

  • Leave the M25 at Junction 25
  • Take the first exit onto A10 southbound at the roundabout
  • Continue on A10 to Great Cambridge Junction with A406 North Circular
  • Follow A406 westbound to junction with A1
  • Turn right onto A1 northbound
  • Stay on A1 northbound to Junction 23 of M25
  • At roundabout, take first exit to rejoin M25 anti-clockwise

Important Notes:

  • There’s a low bridge (4.7m / 15.4 feet) on the diversion. High vehicles must plan alternate routes.
  • The diversion passes through London’s Low Emission Zone – be aware of potential charges.

Expect delays if your journey takes you through this area. Plan ahead or consider delaying travel.

For live updates, visit www.trafficengland.com or check National Highways’ travel apps and Twitter feeds. Call their 24/7 contact centre on 0300 123 5000 for the latest info.

 

Recommended for you

Convicted paedophile locked up again for abusing toddler
REPEAT OFFENDER Convicted paedophile locked up again for abusing toddler
Teen Stabbed to Death in Acocks Green: Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute
FAMILY MOURNS Teen Stabbed to Death in Acocks Green: Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute
12-Year-Old Hero Snatches Steering Wheel to Save Mum from Disaster
MIRACLE ON THE MOTORWAY 12-Year-Old Hero Snatches Steering Wheel to Save Mum from Disaster
Man Charged After Raw Meat Dumped Outside West Bromwich Gurdwara
HATE CRIME Man Charged After Raw Meat Dumped Outside West Bromwich Gurdwara

Must READ

£20,000 Reward Offered to Solve North Wales Forest Murder
FOREST MURDER £20,000 Reward Offered to Solve North Wales Forest Murder
Wicked Husband Locked Up for Life After Using Child to Lie About Wife’s Murder
Wicked Husband Locked Up for Life After Using Child to Lie About Wife’s Murder
Bournemouth Woman Jailed for Life Over Deadly Car Attacks
DEADLY HIT Bournemouth Woman Jailed for Life Over Deadly Car Attacks
Birmingham Man Jailed for Four Years Over TikTok Bomb Video
TIKTOK BOMBER Birmingham Man Jailed for Four Years Over TikTok Bomb Video
Murder Arrest After Wiltshire Man Vanishes in Somerset
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged Over Craig Hurcombe’s Mysterious Disappearance
Driver Jailed After Shocking Three-Car Smash in Guildford
DASHCAM BUST Driver Jailed After Shocking Three-Car Smash in Guildford
Three Men Arrested After Brutal Gravesend Assault
STREET BRAWL Three Men Arrested After Brutal Gravesend Assault
Zombie Knife and Baton Seized in Stafford Raid
DEADLY WEAPON Zombie Knife and Baton Seized in Stafford Raid
WWII Bombs Blown Up at Sea After Devon Evacuations
SIGH OF RELIEF WWII Bombs Blown Up at Sea After Devon Evacuations
Met Officer Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges
FATAL CRASH Man Dies in Early Morning Crash Near Ilford Hospital

More For You

Blood-Stained Clothes Spark Police Concern in Burton-on-Trent
POLICE CONCERNS Blood-Stained Clothes Spark Police Concern in Burton-on-Trent
Massive Cannabis Farm Shutdown in Walmer Bust
FARM FIND Massive Cannabis Farm Shutdown in Walmer Bust
Blackpool TikToker Facing Jail After Fake Sea Rescue Sparks Major Emergency
TIKTOK GHOUL Blackpool TikToker Facing Jail After Fake Sea Rescue Sparks Major Emergency
Teen Admits Manslaughter Over Brutal Bottle Attack That Killed Kent Electrician
MANSLAUGHTER Teen Admits Manslaughter Over Brutal Bottle Attack That Killed Kent Electrician

More From UK News in Pictures

Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Birmingham Teen’s Murder
POLICE MANHUNT Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Birmingham Teen’s Murder
Woman Falls from Height in Woolwich – Major Emergency Response at Dawn
AIR AMBULANCE Woman Falls from Height in Woolwich – Major Emergency Response at Dawn
Major Operation in Gravelines Prevents Over 420 Migrants from Crossing the English Channel after cat and mouse game
NEON WELCOME Taxpayer-Funded App Markets UK as Migrant Paradise, Sparks Fury
Woman Found Dead on M6 Shuts Motorway All Day
LONG DELAYS Woman Found Dead on M6 Shuts Motorway All Day
Explosive scare ends in arrest in Romford

BREAKING

SPECIALIST TEAMS CALLED IN Explosive scare ends in arrest in Romford
Death on the Tracks Sparks Major Delays after Person is struck
EUSTON TRAVEL ISSUES Death on the Tracks Sparks Major Delays after Person is struck
EFitness TikTok Star’s £15,990 Private Jet Flight Slammed as ‘Unnecessary’ by Judge
TIKTOKER EFitness TikTok Star’s £15,990 Private Jet Flight Slammed as ‘Unnecessary’ by Judge
A34 Chaos: Multi-HGV Smash Shuts Road Northbound
RECVOERY NIGHTMARE A34 Chaos: Multi-HGV Smash Shuts Road Northbound
Wi-Fi Bomb Threat Name Sparks NATO Fighter Jet Scramble Over Turkish Airlines Flight
BOMB SCARE Wi-Fi Bomb Threat Name Sparks NATO Fighter Jet Scramble Over Turkish Airlines Flight
Actor John Alford Locked Up for Sex Attacks on Teen Girls
FORMER STAR JAILED Actor John Alford Locked Up for Sex Attacks on Teen Girls
Child Rapist and Killer Viktors Dembovskis Dies Behind Bars
MONSTER DEAD Child Rapist and Killer Viktors Dembovskis Dies Behind Bars
Armed Police and EOD Swarm Harold Hill After Man Detained in Dramatic Incident
EOD CALLED Armed Police and EOD Swarm Harold Hill After Man Detained in Dramatic Incident
Police Search Nearby River for Evidence in Fatal Lewisham Stabbing
POND SEARCH Police Search Nearby Pond for Evidence in Fatal Lewisham Stabbing
Flats Blaze in Ramsgate: Ten Fire Engines Rush to Scene, Woman Treated
TOWER BLOCK BLAZE Flats Blaze in Ramsgate: Ten Fire Engines Rush to Scene, Woman Treated
Horrific Murder in Cardiff: Man Admits Stabbing Wife to Death and Dumping Her Body in Garden
ESTRANGED HUSBAND Horrific Murder in Cardiff: Man Admits Stabbing Wife to Death and Dumping Her Body in Garden
Man Charged With Manslaughter After Eastbourne Death
FATAL PUNCH Man Charged With Manslaughter After Eastbourne Death

More From UKNIP

Teenage Murderer Breaks Prison Officer’s Nose in Violent Rant
VIOLENT HISTORY Teenage Murderer Breaks Prison Officer’s Nose in Violent Rant
Teen Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Shocking Kent Beach Death
BEACH SHOCKER Teen Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Shocking Kent Beach Death
Indecent Exposure Shocker in Maidstone’s Mote Park
FLASHER PROBE Indecent Exposure Shocker in Maidstone’s Mote Park
Herne Bay Man Jailed for Brutal ‘Revenge Porn’ Campaign
SINTER ABUSE Herne Bay Man Jailed for Brutal ‘Revenge Porn’ Campaign
error: Content is protected !!