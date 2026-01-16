Lorry Fire Shuts Road in Hertfordshire County Hertfordshire Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Carriageway Closure Effect Expect Delays

M25 anti-clockwise in Hertfordshire is closed between Junction 25 (Waltham Cross) and Junction 24 (Potters Bar) after a lorry caught fire.

Emergency services, including Hertfordshire Fire & Rescue, are battling the blaze. National Highways Traffic Officers are on hand to manage the snarled traffic.

Follow This Diversion Route

Look for the hollow square symbol on road signs to avoid the closure:

Leave the M25 at Junction 25

Take the first exit onto A10 southbound at the roundabout

Continue on A10 to Great Cambridge Junction with A406 North Circular

Follow A406 westbound to junction with A1

Turn right onto A1 northbound

Stay on A1 northbound to Junction 23 of M25

At roundabout, take first exit to rejoin M25 anti-clockwise

Important Notes:

There’s a low bridge (4.7m / 15.4 feet) on the diversion. High vehicles must plan alternate routes.

The diversion passes through London’s Low Emission Zone – be aware of potential charges.

Expect delays if your journey takes you through this area. Plan ahead or consider delaying travel.

For live updates, visit www.trafficengland.com or check National Highways’ travel apps and Twitter feeds. Call their 24/7 contact centre on 0300 123 5000 for the latest info.