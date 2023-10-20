Lorry Overturns in Serious M4 Crash, Road Closed in Both Directions with Life-Changing Injuries Reported

A harrowing collision on the M4 northwest of Chippenham has left several individuals with life-changing injuries. A lorry overturned in a serious crash, prompting a swift response from emergency services and leading to the closure of the motorway in both directions.

The incident occurred on the eastbound carriageway of the M4, precisely between junctions 18 (Bath) and 17 (Chippenham), at approximately 9:30 am today, Friday, October 20, 2023. It is believed that a heavy goods vehicle was involved in the collision, along with at least two other vehicles—a Mini and a Tesla.

The severity of the incident necessitated a substantial emergency response. At least seven fire appliances, including a heavy rescue unit, were dispatched to the scene from the Avon Fire and Rescue Service and the Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service.

In addition to the fire services, at least four ambulances, specialist Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) ambulance crews, and a Great Western Air Ambulance rapid response vehicle were deployed to provide immediate medical assistance to those injured in the crash.

Due to the gravity of the situation, the motorway has been closed in both directions. The eastbound carriageway is expected to remain closed for the majority of the day, while the westbound carriageway could potentially reopen later in the morning.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police confirmed the incident, stating that emergency services are currently attending a serious collision on the M4. The collision occurred just inside the Wiltshire border, between Junction 17 Chippenham and Junction 18 Bath, at around 9:10 am.

The accident involves multiple vehicles, including a heavy goods vehicle (HGV). As a result, the M4 has been closed in both directions at Junction 17, and it is anticipated that the closure will remain in place for an extended period due to the nature of the collision and the vehicles involved.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible, as traffic disruptions are expected. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to contact the police at 101, quoting log number 93 of today, as they work diligently to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic M4 collision.