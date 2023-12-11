loui cadman jailed for nine years after rape and voyeurism convictions in bedfordshire

In a case that has shocked the community of Leighton Buzzard, Loui Cadman, aged 25, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for the rape and voyeurism of a woman in an alleyway. The disturbing details of the crime were aired on Channel 4’s ’24 Hours in Police Custody’ this past Sunday.

The incident, which occurred last year, saw Cadman follow a vulnerable woman into an alleyway after she left a bar. He secretly filmed a three-minute video of the woman urinating without her consent, making inappropriate comments about her body before proceeding to orally rape her.

In a police interview, Cadman initially portrayed himself as a sensitive individual, claiming he would cry at the thought of harming even an ant or a fly. However, his demeanour shifted when he later admitted to filming the woman, expressing regret and stating, “It’s disgusting and I don’t know why I’ve done it.”

Cadman’s conviction includes charges of rape, voyeurism, possession of indecent images, and possession of cannabis. A judge labelled his behaviour as ‘predatory’ and branded him a ‘danger to women.’ The court heard how the woman, who had become separated from her friends and lost her mobile phone, has since struggled with sleeping and suffered panic attacks following the assault.

Further investigation into Cadman’s phone revealed additional videos of young women filmed without their knowledge, as well as an intimate video of a couple who were unaware they were being recorded. This progression from secretive filming to rape highlights a concerning escalation in Cadman’s criminal behaviour.

Det Chief Insp Michelle Lack, of Bedfordshire Police’s public protection unit, emphasized the importance of tackling male violence against women and girls, particularly in the night-time economy. She stated, “This episode highlights what we are doing to tackle male violence against women and girls, as well as giving an insight into the work our RASSO (Rape and Serious Sexual Offences) team does to support victims and bring perpetrators of sexual violence and abuse to justice.”

Bedfordshire Police urge anyone who experiences behaviour that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable to report it, as such patterns can escalate into more serious offences. The force remains committed to stopping predatory behaviour as early as possible and ensuring the safety of women in public spaces.