‘Loving Son’ Killed in New Year’s Day Crash – Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute

The family of James O’Mara, the 21-year-old who died after a crash on New Year’s Day, have paid a moving tribute to their “loving son, brother and grandson.”

Tragic Crash in Farnham

Emergency services rushed to Station Hill, Farnham, Surrey, on Thursday after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

James, from Farnham, was taken to hospital but sadly later died.

Remembering James: A ‘Warm and Generous Soul’

In a heartfelt statement, his family described James as someone whose “warmth and generosity touched everyone who knew him.” They revealed the young man had recently finished an apprenticeship as a plant mechanic, balancing a strong work ethic with a busy social life and a deep love of racing.

“He lived life to the full and had a genuine passion for sport,” the family said. “Having just returned from two weeks skiing and snowboarding, he was excited for the upcoming motorcycle racing season.”

James was a talented motorcycle racer, “consistently near the front of the pack, always pushing himself to improve.”

‘A Truly Special Person’ – Outpouring of Love

The family said they have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

“Friends have described him as a truly special person who brought kindness, warmth and character to every moment. He was known for being cool, calm and collected – always wearing a big smile. James touched so many lives, and he will remain forever in our hearts.”

Police are continuing their investigation and urge anyone with information to come forward.