Firefighters are urging people to keep their kitchen hobs clear and equip their homes with smoke alarms after a recent fire incident in Chichester.

Last week on February 14th, crews responded to a call at a property in Richmond Road where occupants discovered a fire in the kitchen.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke in the kitchen and managed to extinguish a small fire on the hob. Fortunately, the fire was contained to the kitchen due to closed doors.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an air fryer left unattended on the hob, which was inadvertently turned on by a young child.

Thankfully, there were no injuries, and the family managed to escape unharmed. Following the incident, firefighters visited other properties in the vicinity to provide additional fire safety advice and ensure residents are aware of potential risks.

Station Manager Alastair Letchford emphasized the importance of having working smoke alarms on each floor of a home, as they can alert occupants to a fire at the earliest opportunity, allowing for a safe escape.

Letchford also highlighted that over 50 percent of accidental home fires start in the kitchen and urged people to be aware of potential dangers while cooking.

He concluded by advising people to prioritize safety by promptly evacuating the premises, staying out, and calling 999 in case of a fire emergency.

For those concerned about home fire safety, or for those worried about family members or loved ones, a free online fire safety check is available to help identify fire risks around the home.