In the early hours of Thursday morning, an ordinary shift took a terrifying turn for an Ilford Uber driver when his vehicle accidentally crashed into the side of the Cineworld cinema on Clements Road.

The incident, which shocked the quiet morning streets, resembled a scene straight out of an action movie.

lucky escape for ilford uber driver as car crashes into cineworld cinema

Staff at the nearby Travelodge hotel were among the first to react to the unexpected event. It was like a bomb had gone off,” recalled one employee, who requested to remain anonymous. “The noise was deafening. I rushed downstairs and saw the car lodged in the side of the cinema building, with the driver still inside. It was surreal, like something you only see in blockbuster films.”

lucky escape for ilford uber driver as car crashes into cineworld cinema

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene. Two fire engines from the London Fire Brigade arrived within minutes and began the delicate task of freeing the driver, identified as Amir, from the wreckage. Firefighters had to extricate him through the boot of the car, as the front was too severely damaged to allow a safe exit.

lucky escape for ilford uber driver as car crashes into cineworld cinema

Miraculously, Amir sustained only minor bruises and was otherwise unharmed, a fortunate outcome given the severity of the crash. Paramedics on the scene provided him with medical attention, but he did not require hospitalization.

lucky escape for ilford uber driver as car crashes into cineworld cinema

The firefighters ensured the vehicle was made safe before leaving the situation in the hands of the building’s owners. The Cineworld cinema, a popular local landmark, suffered damage to its exterior, but no structural issues were reported. The area was cordoned off temporarily as a safety precaution.

lucky escape for ilford uber driver as car crashes into cineworld cinema

Speaking later, Amir expressed his relief, “I still can’t believe what happened. It all happened so fast, but I’m just grateful to be alive and well.”

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, but initial reports suggest that the driver may have been to blame. No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the incident.

The quiet streets of Ilford are returning to normal, but for those involved, it was an unforgettable and harrowing experience. As investigations continue, the local community is thankful that this alarming incident ended without serious injury.