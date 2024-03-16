A notorious gang of luxury car thieves has been handed lengthy prison sentences after orchestrating a sophisticated operation that saw them steal over 50 high-end vehicles valued at more than £3.7 million.

Luke Jackson, 28, of Shoreham Close in Croydon, Billy Harrison, 30, of Tollers Lane in Coulsdon, Perry Lovejoy, 29, from Horley, and Harry Sales, 28, of Cornwall Road in Croydon, were all jailed for their roles in the meticulously planned thefts.

The gang’s modus operandi involved targeting keyless vehicles, using a ‘master device’ to mimic the signals of the cars’ keys and transmit them to a second device, effectively unlocking the vehicles without detection. Their brazen spree spanned across the south-east of England, with Range Rovers, Rolls Royce, Bentleys, and other luxury cars falling victim to their criminal enterprise.

All four perpetrators pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to acquire criminal property. Their collective sentence amounted to 12-and-a-half years behind bars, reflecting the severity of their crimes.

Luke Jackson faced additional charges for admitting to the theft of a further 42 cars, with a combined value of £2.1 million, significantly amplifying the scale of his criminal activities.

The convictions were the culmination of an exhaustive investigation conducted by Surrey Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit. Through a meticulous gathering of intelligence, forensic analysis, number plate recognition, witness testimonies, and CCTV footage, officers were able to piece together the gang’s activities and bring them to justice.

Detective Constable Matt Earl, the investigating officer, emphasized the financial devastation wrought by the gang’s actions, describing their deeds as driven by “pure greed” with little regard for the impact on their victims.

The court handed down varying prison terms to the convicted individuals. Jackson received a three-and-a-half-year sentence, alongside an additional 18 months for related burglary offenses, to be served concurrently. Perry Lovejoy was sentenced to three years, with an additional nine months for his involvement in the supply of cannabis. Harrison and Sales each received three-year sentences.

The successful prosecution of this criminal syndicate stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of law enforcement agencies in combatting organized crime and ensuring justice for victims of such audacious criminal acts.