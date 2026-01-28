The much-loved menswear brand Rodd & Gunn is gearing up to open its very first store at Bluewater in Kent. Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 7, when the 1,035 square feet shop will officially fling open its doors.

Prime Location at Bluewater’s Lower Guildhall

The new store will take a prime position on the Lower Guildhall, nestled between high-end giants Hobbs and Polo Ralph Lauren. It’s the first fresh brand arrival at the Kent shopping centre for 2026, promising to draw in fashion-savvy visitors.

Ethical Menswear With Kiwi Roots

Rodd & Gunn was born in Auckland back in 1987 and has built its reputation on premium menswear crafted with an eye on ethics and the environment. The brand partners with global mills to create durable, low-impact clothing designed to stand the test of time.

The Bluewater outlet will stock the full range of Rodd & Gunn’s clothing, footwear, and accessories—all backed by a two-year guarantee. The store launch will also debut the brand’s fresh spring collection, adding a seasonal edge to the lineup.

Excited Voices From Both Sides

James Waugh, Bluewater’s Centre Director, said: “We’re thrilled to announce that Rodd & Gunn will be the first brand joining our retail line-up this year. At Bluewater, we pride ourselves on offering our guests the very best selection of brands to shop, and the arrival of Rodd & Gunn will enhance our premium menswear offering. We look forward to welcoming guests to the new store when the doors open next month.”