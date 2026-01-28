Watch Live

BLUEWATER SHOPPING BOOST Rodd & Gunn Set to Storm Bluewater with New Store Launch

  • Updated: 19:57
  • , 28 January 2026

 

The much-loved menswear brand Rodd & Gunn is gearing up to open its very first store at Bluewater in Kent. Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 7, when the 1,035 square feet shop will officially fling open its doors.

Prime Location at Bluewater’s Lower Guildhall

The new store will take a prime position on the Lower Guildhall, nestled between high-end giants Hobbs and Polo Ralph Lauren. It’s the first fresh brand arrival at the Kent shopping centre for 2026, promising to draw in fashion-savvy visitors.

Ethical Menswear With Kiwi Roots

Rodd & Gunn was born in Auckland back in 1987 and has built its reputation on premium menswear crafted with an eye on ethics and the environment. The brand partners with global mills to create durable, low-impact clothing designed to stand the test of time.

The Bluewater outlet will stock the full range of Rodd & Gunn’s clothing, footwear, and accessories—all backed by a two-year guarantee. The store launch will also debut the brand’s fresh spring collection, adding a seasonal edge to the lineup.

Excited Voices From Both Sides

James Waugh, Bluewater’s Centre Director, said: “We’re thrilled to announce that Rodd & Gunn will be the first brand joining our retail line-up this year. At Bluewater, we pride ourselves on offering our guests the very best selection of brands to shop, and the arrival of Rodd & Gunn will enhance our premium menswear offering. We look forward to welcoming guests to the new store when the doors open next month.”

Michael Beagley, CEO of Rodd & Gunn, added: “We look forward to becoming a part of Bluewater’s community and offering customers a unique shopping experience that reflects the very best of New Zealand.”

Recommended for you

618372724_1468691278591551_5148140230953107387_n
LIFE CHANGING Teen, 15, Fighting for Life After Penge Bike Crash
Screenshot 2026-01-28 at 06.25.28
DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Busted with £13,600 Stash in Car and Storage Unit
622367847_1575856960170828_6010621251259127116_n
JAIL TIME Drug Dealer Snared in Peterborough Gets put Behind Bars
Over 3,000 Migrants Cross Channel in Busiest Fortnight of 2024 Amid Renewed Efforts to Combat Smuggling
FALLING FLAT One-In, One-Out Scheme Falling Flat

Must READ

MASK THUGS Thames Valley Police Release E-Fits After Oxford Burglary
FLAMES AND FUMES Cowfold Rubbish Fires Rage Near Care Home
MIGRANT CRISIS Five Arrested in Plot to Smuggle 23 Migrants Out of UK
AIRLIFTED Air Ambulance Scrambles to M6 Crash
LOCKED UP Wiltshire Child Sex Offender Locked Up After Breaking Court Order
FANS PAY TRIBUTE Charlton legend ‘Headphones Norm’ Barker dies after collapsing at match
QUICK THINKING Young Heroes Save Man on New Year’s Eve
NO INJURIES Early Morning Blaze Hits Hove Home
FRONTMAN Ex-Spandau Ballet Singer Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault
ASBESTOS SCARE Hobbycraft Recalls Kids’ Craft Set Over Asbestos Scare

More For You

GANG BUSTED Biggest Machine-Ringing Gang Busted in South East
BRING HER HOME Urgent Search Underway for Missing 16-Year-Old Girl in Birmingham – 100 Miles From Home
PRISON SCANDAL Ex-prison officer jailed for illicit affairs and drug smuggling in UK jails
LIFE SENTANCE Rapper Digdat Sentenced to Life Over Chilling Notting Hill Drive-By Shooting

More From UK News in Pictures

GANG SLAMMING Organised Crime Gang Slammed with Nearly 50 Years Behind Bars
Breaking: Met Police Marksman Found Not Guilty of Murdering Chris Kaba
MORE DELAYS Misconduct Case Against Met Firearms Officer NX121 Put on Ice
SWINDON STALKER CAUGHT Man Pleads Guilty After Terrorising Woman
FATAL TRAGEDY Tragedy at Erith JET Garage: Person Dies on Belmont Road
ATTACK TURNED DEADLY Domestic Abuser Jailed for Suffocating Woman in Worthing
SHADT PASTS Met Wins Big Legal Battle to Sack Officers with Shady Pasts
BLUEWATER SHOPPING BOOST Rodd & Gunn Set to Storm Bluewater with New Store Launch
FATAL CRASH Man Dies in Deadly Crash on A27 Near Falmer
EXPLOSIVE HAUL Garden Shed Bomb-Maker Busted in Bedfordshire
YouTuber Curtis Arnold in Dispute Over Drone Footage at Hartlebury Castle
TIKTOK GHOUL NICOLA BULLEY Convicted Sex Offender and Trespasser Curtis Arnold Banned From TikTok
TAKE OFF SCARE British Airways Flight Loses Wheel on Take-Off – Still Flies 5,000 Miles Safely
JUSTICE SERVED Horsham Man Found Guilty of Decades-Long Child Rape Nightmare
CABLE THEFT NPAS Helicopter Helps Nab EV Cable Thieves Near A1
SHOOK HOMES Bomb Blast Blow-Up Man Convicted for Blowing Up ULEZ Camera in London
TRAIN ROBBERS Knife-Wielding Thug Robs Teen Boy and Girl on South East London Train
DRUGS BUST Four Arrested After Major Drugs Raids in Grimsby and Cleethorpes

More From UKNIP

FACING THE SACK West Midlands PCC Moves to Sack Chief Constable Over Fan Ban Fiasco
DOG FIGHT Chainsaw Attack in Olton Woodland Ends with Jail Sentence
HARE COURSING HORROR Dog’s Terrible Injuries Lead to Euthanasia

BREAKING

FATAL SHOOTING British Man Arrested Over Wife’s Fatal Shooting in Thailand
error: Content is protected !!