M1 Closed Southbound Between J11 and J10 Near Luton Due to Serious Collision

A serious road traffic collision early this morning has led to the closure of the M1 southbound between Junction 11 and Junction 10 near Luton, Bedfordshire, causing long delays of up to 60 minutes for commuters.

At approximately 5.46am today, a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) and a car were involved in a major collision, prompting the closure of this key section of the M1. The nature of the collision, described as serious, has necessitated a comprehensive response from emergency services, including Bedfordshire Police. National Highways resources are also on the scene, aiding with traffic management and the investigation.

Given the severity of the incident, authorities have stated that there is currently no estimated time for the roadway to be reopened. This situation is causing significant disruption to morning traffic, with long delays expected to continue for some time.

Diversion Route Advised

In response to the closure, a diversion route has been set up for road users, and they are advised to follow the solid black circle diversion symbol on road signs. The recommended diversion is as follows:

Exit the M1 at J11 and proceed to the A505 roundabout.

Take the A505 roundabout exit towards Dunstable.

Continue on the A505 to the A505/A5/B489 Crossroads in Dunstable.

At the crossroads, take a left turn onto the A5 heading south.

Follow the A5 through Dunstable and Markyate, rejoining the M1 at Junction 9.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and to consider alternative routes if possible. The diversion route is expected to be busy, and road users should exercise caution and patience.