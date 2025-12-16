The M1 northbound is shut between Junction 14 (Milton Keynes) and Junction 15 (Northampton) after a major crash.

Northamptonshire Police and emergency crews are at the scene, with National Highways Traffic Officers managing traffic chaos.

Due to the severity of the collision, the closure is expected to remain in place into the night. Drivers brace for big delays.

Follow The Diamond: Official Diversion Route

Stick to signs marked with a hollow diamond

Exit at J14 and turn left onto the A509 to Northfield Road Roundabout. Take the third exit west onto the A509 Portway. Continue along the A509 Portway, passing nine roundabouts: Pineham, Pagoda, North Overgate, North Skeldon, Belvedere, North Secklow, North Saxon, North Witan, and North Grafton. At A5/A509 Portway Roundabout, take the third exit onto the A5 northwest. Continue on A5 to A5/A508/A422 Old Stratford Roundabout. Take the fourth exit onto A508 northeast at Old Stratford Roundabout. Follow A508 through Grafton Regis and Roade to rejoin M1 at Junction 15.

Expect heavy congestion approaching the closure and along diversion routes.

Plan ahead: Leave extra time, consider alternative routes, or delay your journey if possible.

Stay updated via National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or their travel apps. For live info, call their 24/7 team on 0300 123 5000.