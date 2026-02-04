The M11 in Essex remains closed southbound between Junction 7 (Harlow) and Junction 6 (M25 Interchange) following a serious road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred at around 12.50am, involving a vehicle which overturned and came to rest on its roof on the verge beside the carriageway.

Emergency services were quickly deployed to the scene, with police, ambulance crews and fire services in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on site, assisting with traffic management and the ongoing closure.

Motorists are being warned to expect significant delays, with traffic currently being held while plans are put in place to safely release vehicles trapped within the closure. Recovery work and scene clearance are ongoing.

Diversion in place

Drivers travelling southbound are advised to follow the solid circle diversion symbols on road signs:

Exit the M11 southbound at Junction 7 (Hastingwood Interchange)

Take the third exit at the roundabout onto the A414 London Road towards Harlow

Continue on the A414 for approximately 10.5 miles to the A10 interchange

Take the first exit onto the A10 southbound , signposted for Hoddesdon, Cheshunt and London

Continue for around 7 miles to the M25 interchange

At the roundabout, take the first exit to join the M25 clockwise

Continue to Junction 27, then take the second exit to rejoin the M11 southbound at Junction 6

Road users are being urged to allow extra journey time, consider alternative routes where possible, or delay travel until the road fully reopens.

No further details have yet been released regarding injuries or the cause of the collision. Updates are expected as the incident response continues.