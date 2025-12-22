A major accident has blocked the M2 eastbound between junction 5 and junction 6, causing severe delays for drivers heading towards the Kent coast.
Where and What Happened?
- Location: M2 from J5 A249 Sittingbourne/Stockbury Roundabout to J6 A251 Ashford Road, Faversham
- Cause: Serious crash has forced all traffic to a halt
Gridlock and Long Queues
- All traffic temporarily held since 8:30am
- Queue currently stretching one mile directly behind the crash site
- Delays backed up for three miles from J6 Ashford Road
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes while emergency services handle the incident.