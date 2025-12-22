A major accident has blocked the M2 eastbound between junction 5 and junction 6, causing severe delays for drivers heading towards the Kent coast.

Where and What Happened?

Location: M2 from J5 A249 Sittingbourne/Stockbury Roundabout to J6 A251 Ashford Road, Faversham

M2 from J5 A249 Sittingbourne/Stockbury Roundabout to J6 A251 Ashford Road, Faversham Cause: Serious crash has forced all traffic to a halt

Gridlock and Long Queues

All traffic temporarily held since 8:30am

Queue currently stretching one mile directly behind the crash site

Delays backed up for three miles from J6 Ashford Road

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes while emergency services handle the incident.