CHRISMAS EVE CHAOS M2 Closed After Car Flips in Serious Crash Near Sittingbourne

  • Updated: 15:49
  • , 24 December 2025
M2 Closed After Car Flips in Serious Crash Near Sittingbourne

Chaos on the M2 as a car overturns in a dramatic crash between Sittingbourne and Hempstead. The westbound carriageway has been shut, leaving drivers stuck in long delays this Christmas Eve.

Serious Collision Causes Major Delays

The smash happened around 1pm between Junction 5 (Stockbury Interchange) and Junction 4 (Brooms Wood Interchange). Emergency services swarmed the scene, including police, paramedics, firefighters, and National Highways traffic officers.

A witness reported seeing a barrier put up and a heavy emergency presence. Traffic site Inrix revealed the car hit the central reservation, flipped over, and then caught fire.

Massive Diversions in Place

  • Exit M2 at Junction 5, join the southbound A249
  • Stay on A249 to Junction 7 of the M20
  • Take M20 westbound
  • Exit M20 at Junction 4, join A228 northbound
  • Follow A228 to Junction 2 of the M2

Drivers are advised to follow these diversion routes to avoid the closed stretch.

Police Investigate Crash, Road Closure Expected All Afternoon

“The collision is a single vehicle incident that struck the central reservation and came to rest overturned,” said National Highways.

“Kent Police will carry out detailed collision investigations due to the seriousness of the incident. This means the road closure will remain in place throughout the afternoon,” they added.

Traffic officers are managing the scene and assisting stranded drivers where possible.

Stay tuned for updates as emergency teams work to clear the wreckage and reopen the M2.

