POLICE PROBE M2 closed after Fatal collision involving Tesla and motorcycle near Medway Services

  • Updated: 11:09
  • , 4 January 2026
M2 closed after life-changing collision involving Tesla and motorcycle near Medway Services

The M2 motorway has been closed in both directions following a fatalcollision involving a Tesla Model S and a Yamaha motorcycle in freezing conditions early on Sunday morning.

The crash happened at around 6.30am between Junction 4 (Gillingham / A278) and Junction 5 near Sittingbourne, close to Medway Services, prompting a major emergency response and the full closure of the motorway.

Both carriageways shut

Initially, the London-bound carriageway was closed while emergency services attended the scene. By 7.30am, police/" title="Kent Police" rel="nofollow">Kent Police confirmed that the coastbound carriageway had also been shut due to the severity of the incident and the need for specialist collision investigation work.

Traffic was brought to a complete standstill in both directions as officers established a large forensic cordon across the motorway.

Rider suffers life-changing injuries

The rider of the motorcycle was treated at the scene by paramedics and police officers after sustaining life-changing injuries and sadly died at the scene.

No further details about the condition of the car’s occupants have been released at this stage.

 

Specialist investigation underway

Specialist collision scene investigators were deployed to carry out a detailed examination of the road, with debris visible across multiple lanes.

A National Highways spokesperson said:

“With emergency service crews working at the scene, National Highways Traffic Officers implemented traffic management to close the M2 to provide a safe working area.

At 7.30am, Kent Police advised that the eastbound carriageway also needed to be closed due to the nature of the incident.”

Motorists urged to avoid the area

There is currently no confirmed reopening time. Drivers travelling between the Port of Dover and London are being advised to divert via the M20, while those heading through Medway should expect significant delays.

Motorists are urged to allow extra time for their journeys and to follow official diversion routes.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Kent Police.

