M2 Closure Continues Following Water Rescue Operation Near Rochester Bridge

The M2 motorway near Rochester remains closed this evening following a serious incident where a person is understood to have entered the water near Rochester Medway Bridge, adjacent to Rochester Airport. This emergency has prompted an extensive response from various emergency services and has led to significant traffic disruptions.

Details of the Incident: The London-bound carriageway of the M2 has been closed to facilitate a rescue operation. The Water Rescue team and a boat from Kent Fire and Rescue Service have been deployed to assist Kent Police in the search for the person reported to be in distress.

In addition, South East Coast Ambulance Service, including a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), has been dispatched to the scene. This indicates the severity of the incident and the level of concern for the individual’s welfare.

Community Reaction: The closure of the M2 westbound between Junction 3 (Maidstone) and Junction 2 (Rochester) has triggered a strong reaction from the local community. Social media has been abuzz with comments from the public, expressing concerns and sharing observations. These community responses reflect the impact of the incident on the local area, with many residents and road users affected by the ongoing situation.

Emergency Services Response: A significant number of emergency service personnel are on-site, including specialised units equipped to deal with such water-related emergencies. The presence of a boat transported by a Kent Fire and Rescue truck underscores the extensive nature of the rescue efforts.

Traffic Impact and Advice: Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes. The closure of a major motorway like the M2 is causing substantial traffic delays and disruptions. The authorities are working diligently to manage the situation, but the priority remains the safety and rescue of the individual in distress.

Ongoing Developments: The situation is fluid, with emergency services working against the clock in this critical rescue operation. Further updates are expected as the situation evolves, and more information becomes available from the authorities.

This incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of emergencies and the crucial role of the emergency services in responding to such situations. The thoughts of the community are with the individuals involved and the rescue teams working at the scene.

We have reached out to Kent Fire and Rescue and Kent Police for further information.