M2 in Kent Shut Coastbound After Crash Involving Broken-Down Vehicle

The M2 coastbound in Kent is closed following a collision involving a broken-down car. The crash, which saw a vehicle slam into the central barrier, happened between Chatham and Maidstone on the Bluebell Hill stretch.

Emergency Services Rush to Scene

Kent Police officers, South East Coast Ambulance, and National Highways traffic officers were all called to the site. Traffic has been held up as officers manage the incident.

Traffic Delays and Uncertain Injuries

The condition of anyone involved is currently unknown. Kent Police have been contacted for an update. Drivers are urged to seek alternative routes to avoid the area.