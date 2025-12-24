The M2 westbound is completely closed from J5 A249 (Sittingbourne/Stockbury Roundabout) to J4 A278 Hoath Way (Gillingham) following a terrifying car crash.

Car Overturns and Catches Fire

At around 1pm, a vehicle slammed into the central barrier, flipped over, and burst into flames just after Medway Services. Emergency crews are on the scene, but the road remains sealed off.

Traffic Chaos and Diversions in Place

Heavy queueing traffic reported along the affected stretch.

Expect delays as the closure could last several hours.

Signed diversion via the M20 to J4 Leybourne, then back to Strood, is in operation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.