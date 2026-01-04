The M2 motorway is closed in both directions after a collision involving a car and a motorcycle early this morning. The crash happened around 6.30am, forcing authorities to shut the busy London-bound stretch between Sittingbourne and Gillingham.

M2 Closed Between Junctions 4 and 5

The incident occurred between Junction 5 near Sittingbourne, close to the Maidstone/Sheerness A249 turnoff, and Junction 4 at Gillingham (A278).

Initially, the London-bound carriageway was closed. By 7.30am, police/" title="Kent Police" rel="nofollow">Kent Police confirmed the eastbound, or coastbound, side was also shut due to the severity of the crash.

Emergency Services Swarm Scene

Kent Police, South East Coast ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service, and Kent Fire and Rescue Service all responded promptly to manage the emergency.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “With emergency service crews working at scene, National Highways Traffic Officers implemented traffic management to close the M2 to provide a safe working area. At 7.30am, Kent Police advised of the requirement for the eastbound carriageway to also be closed due to the nature of the incident.”

Motorists Urged to Follow Diversions

There’s no word yet on when the motorway will reopen. Drivers heading from the Port of Dover towards London are advised to divert via the M20.

Expect major delays if you’re travelling through Medway. Keep an eye out for live updates as emergency crews work to clear the scene.