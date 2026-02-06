Watch Live

APPROACH WITH CAUTION M20 and M26 Chaos: Car Crashes Off Road, Delays Mount

  Updated: 15:19
  6 February 2026

Drivers Warned to Approach With Caution Amid Heavy Traffic

Traffic is grinding to a halt on the M20 and M26 in Kent this afternoon after a car veered off the motorway and ended up on an embankment. The crash has happened on the coastbound M20 between junctions 2a and 3, close to where the M26 merges in.

 

Delays Backed Up After Car Leaves Road

One lane remains closed while emergency crews and National Highways work at the scene. Congestion is piling up, snarling traffic on both motorways, with delays already hitting 15 minutes or more. Drivers have been urged to “approach with caution” as the aftermath clears.

What We Know So Far

  • The incident was first reported just after 1:30 pm today (February 6).
  • The vehicle left the carriageway and came to rest on a nearby embankment.
  • It’s unclear if there are any injuries; emergency services have been contacted for updates.

Kent County Council’s highways team is advising motorists to expect ongoing delays in the area.

 

