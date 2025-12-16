The M20 eastbound is completely closed between junctions 8 (Hollingbourne) and 9 (Ashford) following a single-vehicle crash just before 11:00 this morning.

Van Hits Barrier, Spills Oil Over 100 Metres

A van smashed into the nearside barrier and caused a massive oil spill stretching about 100 metres along the carriageway. Emergency crews and contractors are currently working flat out to clear the mess and make the road safe again.

The closure remains in place while the clean-up goes on. Officials warn drivers to brace for long delays of 30 minutes or more.

Follow These Diversion Routes

Road users are urged to follow the hollow circle diversion signs:

Exit the M20 at junction 8 and take the third exit at the roundabout.

At the second roundabout, take the first exit onto the A20.

Stay on the A20 until reaching Fougeres Way, then head north toward junction 9 to rejoin the M20 eastbound.

If you plan to travel this way, allow extra time or consider delaying your journey.

Stay Updated

Keep an eye on National Highways for live updates. You can also call their 24/7 contact centre at 0300 123 5000 or follow their regional Twitter feed for real-time info.