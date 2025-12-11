Drivers brace yourselves! Operation Brock, the infamous traffic hold-up plan on the M20 in Kent, is making a festive comeback. This contraflow system, designed to manage lorry queues heading for the Channel Tunnel, kicks in overnight on 15 December.

What Is Operation Brock?

Operation Brock aims to control traffic chaos by creating a contraflow on the M20 coastbound between junction 8 (Leeds Castle) and junction 9 (Ashford). This means one lane each way, with a dedicated queue lane for HGVs if needed, plus a reduced speed limit to keep things moving safely.

Festive Timetable & Impact

The system will stay in place through the busy Christmas travel period until overnight on 22 December, reopening fully on 23 December. The Kent and Medway Resilience Forum (KMRF) warned the measure is necessary due to expected high Channel Tunnel crossings over the festive season.

Simon Jones, KMRF’s strategic lead for border disruption, said: “We don’t take the decision lightly, but the predicted number of crossings over the festive period fully support its deployment.”

How Will This Affect You?

Lower speed limits on the M20.

Possible delays as HGVs queue in a dedicated lane.

Strict permit system to stop lorries cutting the queue.

Jones added: “We aim to keep the Brock barrier up for the shortest time possible. Our permit scheme will deny access to lorries that cut in line, keeping key roads clear for local communities.”

KMRF advises all motorists to check routes before traveling, expect delays, and pack essentials like food, water, and medication in case you get stuck.

A spokesperson stressed: “Operation Brock lets traffic flow in both directions via contraflow and reduces the risk of Folkestone’s Roundhill Tunnel closure — a notorious local headache.”

Costs and Criticism

Operation Brock has its critics, who slam the pricey scheme as too expensive, with estimated setup costs ranging between £100,000 and £250,000.