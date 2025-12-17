M20 Chaos: Three-Van Smash Closes Lane Near Ashford

M20 Chaos as Three-Van Smash Closes Lane Near Ashford

A three-van crash has slammed one lane shut on the M20 coastbound, sparking a rush hour nightmare. The chaos stretches between Junction 8 (A20 Ashford Road) and Junction 9 (A20 Fougeres Way), leaving drivers stuck in heavy delays.

Crash Sparks Emergency Barrier Repairs

The smash involved three vans and damaged safety barriers.

Lane closure between J8 Leeds Castle/Maidstone Services and J9 Ashford.

Repair crews are on site fixing barriers and clearing wreckage.

M20 Travel Alert: Avoid or Expect Delays

Drivers are urged to seek alternative routes or allow extra time. The J8 coastbound entry slip road is closed to all traffic.

Freight traffic heading for Channel crossings must follow the Operation Brock coned area with speed restrictions in place. All other traffic and local East Kent freight should use the contraflow on the opposite side.

Stay tuned for updates as repair work continues to ease the snarled traffic on this key route.