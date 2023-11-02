Published: [Insert Date]

Kent, UK – Chaos ensued on the M20 as authorities were forced to close the coastbound carriageway and initiate Operation Brock Zero after Kent County Council (KCC) failed to implement a movable barrier. Motorists in the region have been left fuming as they endure frustrating queues that could have been entirely avoided, and thousands of HGV drivers now find themselves stranded on the motorway, while others are forced to exit at Junction 8, exposing themselves to potential hazards such as falling trees and flooding.

The root of the problem lies in what many are calling “poor planning” by KCC officials. The failure to deploy the movable barriers, known as “Million,” located in the central reservation of the M20, has left commuters and truckers alike at the mercy of congested roads and unpredictable weather conditions.

With no movable barrier in place, police officers were left with no choice but to close the coastbound section of the M20 to prevent further chaos and potential accidents. Operation Brock Zero was activated to manage the situation, but the lack of a movable barrier has amplified the traffic woes.

HGV drivers are among the hardest hit by the closure, as they now find themselves stuck on the M20, unable to proceed with their journeys. Meanwhile, other motorists have been directed to exit the motorway at Junction 8, forcing them to seek alternative routes. This diversion not only poses the risk of trees falling on vehicles but also increases the chances of being trapped in floodwaters, making the situation all the more perilous.

As of the time of publishing, KCC has yet to issue an official statement addressing the ongoing issues on the M20. The frustration among affected commuters and truck drivers is mounting, with many demanding accountability for the lack of planning and the failure to implement the movable barrier system.

To exacerbate matters, the remaining portion of the M20 that remains open has been subject to a reduced speed limit, set at 30 miles per hour, further slowing down traffic and causing lengthy delays.

Motorists and HGV drivers in Kent are left anxiously awaiting a resolution to this transportation nightmare, while authorities work to rectify the situation and ensure the safe and efficient flow of traffic once more.