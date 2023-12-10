M23 in Surrey is closed southbound between J8 (M25) and J9 (London Gatwick Airport), due to a Surrey Police-led incident

South East Regional Operations Centre (SEROC) were notified by Surrey Police shortly after 5pm this evening, of a serious incident which has resulted in the closure of the M23 southbound.

Surrey Police, South East Coast Ambulance Services and National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene.

Lanes 3 and 4 are also closed on the northbound carriageway.

It follows reports of a person being found on the Motorway carriageway. An investigation has been launched by Surrey Police.

We have reached out to them for further details

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol on road signs:

Traffic is diverted from the M25 at J9 (Leatherhead)

Exit at J9 on the A243 southbound

At the next roundabout (Knoll Roundabout) take the 2nd exit on to the A24

Remain on the A24 heading towards Horsham

At Great Daux Roundabout, take the 1st exit on to the A264

Continue travelling on the A264 until the M23 J11 (Pease Pottage Interchange)

London Gatwick Airport traffic will enter the M23 northbound and exit at J9

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional X feed. Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.