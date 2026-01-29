A high-speed chase on the M25 sparked chaos after a silver Hyundai Ioniq refused to stop and drove the wrong way on the motorway, causing a collision involving multiple vehicles.

Chase Through Potters Bar Ends in Collision

The drama unfolded yesterday (Tuesday 27 January) at around 1.20pm near junction 23 on the clockwise M25. Police had been alerted to the silver Hyundai in Potters Bar town centre after it failed to stop.

The vehicle led officers on a pursuit through Potters Bar before jumping onto Southgate Road and then entering the motorway at junction 24, heading towards junction 23. Crucially, the Hyundai was seen driving *against* oncoming traffic. Due to the extreme danger posed to other road users, police called off the active chase.

Police Stop Man Driving Wrong Way on M25

The erratic Hyundai continued driving the wrong way on the motorway until a marked police car tactically stopped it. A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of:

Failing to stop

Dangerous driving

Theft of a motor vehicle

Driving under the influence of drugs

Going equipped

He remains in police custody for questioning.

Multiple Vehicles Hit in a Collision

The crash involved a white Audi, a black Jaguar, a roadside assistance vehicle, and a minibus. The Audi’s driver, a man in his 60s, was taken to the hospital as a precaution by paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Dash Cam Footage

Sergeant Tim Davies from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “I am appealing for independent witness accounts relating to this collision. If you were driving in the area and were a witness, please contact police to assist our enquiries.” “I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone with dash cam footage from the time. Please upload any recordings via herts.police.uk/dashcamupload.”

Witnesses can also email Sergeant Davies directly at [email protected]. Information can be reported online at https://orlo.uk/WTRi0, via web chat at https://orlo.uk/zaoSC, or by calling 101 quoting ISR 281 (Tuesday 27 January).

To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable form at crimestoppers-uk.org.