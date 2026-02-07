Serious tailbacks are snarling the M25 after a multi-vehicle pile-up between junctions 9 and 8 on the anticlockwise carriageway.

Three Arrested for Dangerous Driving

The smash happened at around 12.10pm this Saturday (7 February). Three men have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. One person was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Lanes Shut and Delays Expected All Day

Traffic chiefs say three of the four lanes remain closed while emergency crews clear the wreckage. Drivers are warned to expect delays into the evening and plan journeys accordingly.

Police Hunt Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

Authorities want anyone who saw the crash or caught it on dashcam to come forward. They’re especially interested in the behaviour of a black Audi, blue Cupra, and silver/grey BMW just before the collision.

If you have any info, contact police quoting PR/45260014908.