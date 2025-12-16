M25 Chaos: Multi-Car Smash Sparks 8-Mile Traffic Jam

Delays Stretch Over an Hour as Two Lanes Shut Between Brentwood and Epping

Drivers on the M25 faced a nightmare this morning after a multi-vehicle crash led to severe tailbacks. The incident, which happened around 6am, has closed two lanes on the anti-clockwise carriageway between junction 28 (Brentwood) and junction 27 (Epping/M11).

Traffic Snarled Up for Eight Miles

National Highways reports more than 70 minutes of delays, with queues stretching roughly eight miles. Vehicles were brought to a standstill near the M11 exit, leaving commuters scrambling for alternative routes.

Emergency Services at the Scene

Police are currently managing the crash site.

It’s unclear whether anyone has been injured.

Essex Police and East of England Ambulance Service have been contacted and are monitoring the situation.

Travel Advice

Motorists travelling in the area are urged to allow extra time for their journeys. Avoid the stretch if possible and expect lengthy delays heading towards Brentwood and Epping.