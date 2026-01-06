Watch Live

TRAVEL WARNING M25 Chaos This Morning: Crash at Wisley Causes Major Delays

  • Updated: 11:51
  • , 6 January 2026
Lake Road in Portsmouth Closed for Emergency Repairs

An accident on the M25 anticlockwise near the Wisley Interchange (J10) sparked chaos during rush hour this morning (January 6), shutting one lane on the entry slip road and causing tailbacks stretching back to Chertsey (J11).

Crash Details and Impact

  • The crash happened just before 7:45am at the J10 A3 Wisley Interchange slip road.
  • National Highways reported up to 30-minute delays between J11 (Chertsey) and J10.
  • One lane was closed on the entry slip road causing severe congestion.
  • Surrey Fire and Rescue attended the scene promptly.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix tweeted at 9:30am: “Long delays and lane closed on entry slip road due to accident on M25 anticlockwise at J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange). Congestion to J11 (Chertsey).”

Lanes Reopen But Delays Persist

All lanes reopened shortly after 9am. National Highways confirmed: “All lanes are now open on the M25 anticlockwise between J10 Cobham and J9 Leatherhead. The earlier collision has been cleared, but delays of 30 minutes and 4 miles of congestion remain on the approach.”

Despite the reopening, long delays lingered for a while, frustrating commuters heading into Surrey.

Traffic Back to Normal

By 10:10am, Inrix confirmed delays had vanished. “Long delays cleared, earlier accident on entry slip road on M25 anticlockwise at J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange). Previous congestion to J11 (Chertsey).”

National Highways also reported traffic now flowing freely along the stretch.

Summary

  • Crash at M25 J10 Wisley Interchange caused lane closure and huge delays from early morning.
  • Fire crews attended the scene quickly.
  • All lanes reopened just after 9am but 30-minute delays stayed for some time.
  • Traffic has now returned to normal with no ongoing issues reported.

Commuters are advised to stay updated with live travel reports before heading out.

Follow us for the latest UK motorway news and real-time traffic updates.

Recommended for you

Ex-Teacher Banned for Life After Calling Martin Luther King ‘Fraud’ and Stoking Race War Fears
HATE SPEECH Ex-Teacher Banned for Life After Calling Martin Luther King ‘Fraud’ and Stoking Race War Fears
Baby Boy Battles for Life After Being Found Seriously Injured at Home
TWO ARRESTED Baby Boy Battles for Life After Being Found Seriously Injured at Home
Ex-Barnet Labour Councillor Guilty of Child Sex Crimes
SERIAL OFFENDER Ex-Barnet Labour Councillor Guilty of Child Sex Crimes
Hampstead Barista Fired After ‘Swastika’ Froth on Jewish Customer’s Coffee
QUICK ACTION Hampstead Barista Fired After ‘Swastika’ Froth on Jewish Customer’s Coffee

Must READ

Met Officer Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges
Police race to probe suspected rape near Old Kent Road after shocking night-time attack
UK Hit by Coldest Night of Winter as Named Storm Goretti Looms
DEEP FREEZE UK Hit by Coldest Night of Winter as Named Storm Goretti Looms
ARMED ARRESTS Twitch streamer among 13 arrested after waving ‘toy gun’ near Big Ben
Eastbourne Lifeboats Launch in Multi-Agency Search
MISSING PERSON Eastbourne Lifeboats Launch in Multi-Agency Search
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
FIRE PROBE Three in Hospitial after Bedroom Blaze in Chatham
Lake Road in Portsmouth Closed for Emergency Repairs
TRAVEL WARNING M25 Chaos This Morning: Crash at Wisley Causes Major Delays
Streamer Arrested Outside Big Ben Over Toy Gun Scare
ARMED SHAKEDOWN Streamer Arrested Outside Big Ben Over Toy Gun Scare
How enterprise web development for business in UK shifts the competitive balance
How enterprise web development for business in UK shifts the competitive balance
Drug Dealer Nabbed at West Croydon Train Station and Locked Up for Nearly Six Years
CAUGHT RED HANDED Drug Dealer Nabbed at West Croydon Train Station and Locked Up for Nearly Six Years
Houthi Leader Calls for Exploiting Southern Tensions to Regain Western Coast
Houthi Leader Calls for Exploiting Southern Tensions to Regain Western Coast

More For You

Bomb scare shuts part of Medmerry Beach after strange object found
CORDON REMOVED Bomb scare shuts part of Medmerry Beach after strange object found
Blaze Breaks Out at West Essex Golf Club
GREAT LOSS Historic West Essex Golf Club Clubhouse Ravaged by Major Blaze
Seven Migrants Thrown from Overloaded Dinghy in Boulogne Amid Dangerous Channel Crossing Attempt
SUB ZERO ARRIVALS First Small Boat Migrants of 2026 Reach Dover in Freezing Chill
Around 60 firefighters at scene of golf club blaze as building destroyed
GUTTED SHELL Around 60 firefighters at scene of golf club blaze as building destroyed

More From UK News in Pictures

FOOLISH Passer-By Plunges Into Frozen Lake Trying to Rescue Man Who Fell In Saving Dog
A20 Roundhill Tunnel Shuts After Major Diesel Spill – Diversions in Place
FUEL SPILLIAGE A20 Roundhill Tunnel Shuts After Major Diesel Spill – Diversions in Place
House Fire Sparks Chaos on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers
THICK SMOKE House Fire Sparks Chaos on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers

BREAKING

ANTI AIRCRAFT GUNFIRE Explosions and gunfire reported near Venezuelan Presidential Palace amid heightened security tensions
Gunshot Horror on Broadway at 2am: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
ARREST MADE Gunshot Horror on Broadway at 2am: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
Man Left Tetraplegic After Police Taser Incident and Dangerous Fall
TASERED BY POLICE Man Left Tetraplegic After Police Taser Incident and Dangerous Fall
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Teen in Eastbourne
BRING HER HOME Urgent Search Underway for Missing Teen in Eastbourne
Oldham Man Locked Up for 33 Years After Shocking Two-Decade Abuse Spree
GROTESQUE CRIMES Oldham Man Locked Up for 33 Years After Shocking Two-Decade Abuse Spree
Tragic Christmas Eve Crash Claims Life of Football Coach Stephen Jones
CROX CRASH Tragic Christmas Eve Crash Claims Life of Football Coach Stephen Jones
Motorist BLOWS Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit on M25
WAY OVER THE LIMIT Motorist BLOWS Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit on M25
Major Bootle Road Shut Amid Ongoing Police Incident
IOPC PROBE Man Dies After Police Detention in Bootle
Nestlé recalls batches of SMA infant formula over potential contamination concerns
BABY MILK RECALL Nestlé recalls batches of SMA infant formula over potential contamination concerns
Corriedale Shocks ITV Viewers with Unmissable Crossover
CORRIEDALE Corriedale Shocks ITV Viewers with Unmissable Crossover
Newton Abbot Assault: Police Hunt Four Suspects
COUPLE ATTACKED Newton Abbot Assault: Police Hunt Four Suspects
Wood Burners Spark Fires in Heathfield Amid Freezing Weather
FIRE WARNING Wood Burners Spark Fires in Heathfield Amid Freezing Weather
Cannabis Factory Uncovered in Hove After Strong Smell Raises Alarm
SMELLS RAISE ALARM Cannabis Factory Uncovered in Hove After Strong Smell Raises Alarm

More From UKNIP

Two Big Chains Collapse, 2,500 Jobs on the Line
HIGH STREET HORROR Two Big Chains Collapse, 2,500 Jobs on the Line
Uk Anti-monarchy Group Files Complaint Against Prince Andrew Over Epstein Links
ANDREW NO MATES Prince Andrew Stripped of Titles and Booted from Royal Lodge by Easter 2026
Psychic ‘Paedo’ Caught by Vigilante Hunters After Sending Shocking Messages
PAEDO STING Psychic ‘Paedo’ Caught by Vigilante Hunters After Sending Shocking Messages
Shocking Video Shows Transgender Woman Masturbating in Women’s Gym Bathroom
ON GOING STORM Shocking Video Shows Transgender Woman Masturbating in Women’s Gym Bathroom
error: Content is protected !!