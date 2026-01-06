An accident on the M25 anticlockwise near the Wisley Interchange (J10) sparked chaos during rush hour this morning (January 6), shutting one lane on the entry slip road and causing tailbacks stretching back to Chertsey (J11).

Crash Details and Impact

The crash happened just before 7:45am at the J10 A3 Wisley Interchange slip road.

National Highways reported up to 30-minute delays between J11 (Chertsey) and J10.

One lane was closed on the entry slip road causing severe congestion.

Surrey Fire and Rescue attended the scene promptly.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix tweeted at 9:30am: “Long delays and lane closed on entry slip road due to accident on M25 anticlockwise at J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange). Congestion to J11 (Chertsey).”

Lanes Reopen But Delays Persist

All lanes reopened shortly after 9am. National Highways confirmed: “All lanes are now open on the M25 anticlockwise between J10 Cobham and J9 Leatherhead. The earlier collision has been cleared, but delays of 30 minutes and 4 miles of congestion remain on the approach.”

Despite the reopening, long delays lingered for a while, frustrating commuters heading into Surrey.

Traffic Back to Normal

By 10:10am, Inrix confirmed delays had vanished. “Long delays cleared, earlier accident on entry slip road on M25 anticlockwise at J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange). Previous congestion to J11 (Chertsey).”

National Highways also reported traffic now flowing freely along the stretch.

Summary

Crash at M25 J10 Wisley Interchange caused lane closure and huge delays from early morning.

Fire crews attended the scene quickly.

All lanes reopened just after 9am but 30-minute delays stayed for some time.

Traffic has now returned to normal with no ongoing issues reported.

Commuters are advised to stay updated with live travel reports before heading out.

