MAJOR DELAYS M25 Chaos: Vehicle Fire Halts Traffic Between J5 and J6

  • Updated: 14:07
  • , 16 January 2026
M25 Chaos: Vehicle Fire Halts Traffic Between J5 and J6

 

Fire Crews Rush to Scene

Major delays hit the M25 today as a vehicle fire forced a complete stop on the clockwise carriageway between junctions 5 (Chipstead and Sevenoaks) and 6 (Godstone). Firefighters from Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) are battling the blaze, causing traffic to grind to a halt in both directions.

Long Delays Caused by Fire

  • Clockwise carriageway jammed for three miles—50-minute delays
  • Anti-clockwise side backed up for nearly a mile—30-minute delays
  • All lanes held while crews extinguish fire

National Highways confirmed traffic is being held on both sides. Drivers are warned to expect significant delays and plan alternative routes.

Updates from the Frontline

Kent Fire and Rescue revealed they were called to a vehicle fire at 12:37pm near Brasted, Sevenoaks. Two fire engines deployed hose reel jets and successfully doused the flames. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

“People are advised to check for traffic updates before travelling towards the affected area,” said a KFRS spokesperson.

Traffic Starts to Clear but Delays Remain

By 1:36pm, National Highways announced all lanes between J5 and J6 have reopened. However, residual congestion extends up to six miles clockwise, causing roughly one hour of delay. Anti-clockwise, queues stretch under one mile with travel expected to return to normal soon.

Drivers Urged to Stay Alert

Motorists are encouraged to keep updated as the situation develops. Emergency teams remain on scene to ensure safety and clear any lingering disruptions.

 

