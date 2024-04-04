M25 Closed as Accident Sees Car Roll Down Embankment After Flipping Over Crash Barrier

Serious Crash Causes Closure on Anticlockwise Carriageway Near Godstone

Part of the M25 motorway has been brought to a standstill following a serious accident, which resulted in a car flipping over the crash barrier and rolling down an embankment. The incident occurred on the Surrey section of the motorway, approximately three miles after Junction 6 at Godstone.

The severity of the accident is yet to be fully determined; however, the unfolding situation has prompted authorities to close the affected stretch of the motorway. Traffic has come to a halt in the area, causing significant disruption to motorists’ journeys. Surrey Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information and comment on the incident.

As emergency responders work to manage the situation, trapped traffic is being gradually released in batches to alleviate congestion and facilitate the flow of vehicles. The closure of the M25 anticlockwise carriageway near Godstone underscores the importance of caution and adherence to safety measures while travelling on the motorway.