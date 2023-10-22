M25 Gantry Climbers in Court for Injunction break

12 Just Stop Oil supporters will appear at the Royal Courts of Justice from 10:30 am Monday 23 Oct, for a 5 day civil hearing.

They are the first group among 35 that have been summoned to the High Court accused of breaking a National Highways injunction when they climbed or attempted to climb gantries over the M25 in November 2022. NHL obtained the injunction on the 5th of November and the actions started on November 7th.

The punishment if found guilty is up to 2 years in prison, an unlimited fine and seizure of assets. They can also be required to pay legal costs running to tens of thousands.

Many have already spent long periods on remand, experienced restrictive bail conditions and ankle tags and face trial for public nuisance in criminal courts in 2024/5.

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil said

“The government provides legal protection and tax breaks for those who flood our towns and cities, burn our forests and destroy homes where people have lived for generation after generation. The mask has slipped, the ordinary people of this country are not protected by our failing politicians, they are persecuted for doing the right thing”.