M27 Reopens Early After Major Junction 10 Upgrade

Great news for drivers! The M27 motorway between Junctions 9 and 11 will reopen a whole 24 hours ahead of schedule. Instead of Sunday morning, the road will be back open from 4am on Saturday 3 January.

Speedy ‘Box Slide’ Technique Cuts Months Off Work

The motorway had been shut since Christmas Eve for vital improvements at Junction 10. Crews used an innovative ‘box slide’ technique, rarely seen in the UK, to speed up the process. This clever method avoided months of lane closures, speed limits, and overnight roadworks.

About 130 workers clocked in around 10,000 hours—day and night—to get the job done safely and on time.

Final Touches and Safety Checks Underway

Aerial shots from the site show fresh asphalt laid and the central barrier installed. But with cold weather slowing curing, teams are busy applying white lines and refitting safety barriers in lane 1. Final safety inspections are also taking place before the green light to reopen.

The original reopening was set for 4am on Sunday 4 January, so this early finish is a welcome bonus for Hampshire motorists.