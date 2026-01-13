M5 SHUT BOTH WAYS After Serious Crash – Chaos and Delays Hit Motorway All Day

A major motorway shutdown is causing chaos today after a serious crash closed the M5 in both directions.

M5 Between J13 and J14 Sealed Off

Both carriageways of the M5 are shut between junction 13 (Stroud) and junction 14 (Dursley/Falfield). Drivers face severe disruption as the motorway is expected to remain closed all day. Emergency teams rushed to the scene near Michaelwood Services around 11:40 this morning.

Massive Delays Across Region

Delays of at least one hour expected for motorists in the area.

M5 slip road towards the M6 northbound hit with up to 10 minutes of congestion.

Southbound entry slip at junction 13 suffering delays until 3:45pm.

Authorities Warn: Seek Alternative Routes

National Highways tweeted: “Due to an ongoing Gloucestershire Police-led incident, the M5 is closed in both directions between J14 and J13. Traffic Officers are on scene to manage closures. The road is likely to remain closed throughout the day.”

Police confirmed: “We’ve closed both carriageways between junctions 13 for Stroud and 14 for Dursley/Falfield due to a serious collision.”

Commuters are urged to find alternative routes to avoid severe gridlock on one of Britain’s busiest motorways.