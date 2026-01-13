M5 Shutdown After Serious Crash Near Michaelwood Services

The M5 is slammed shut in both directions between junctions 14 and 13 following a major police incident in Gloucestershire.

Serious Collision Sparks Full Road Closure

Gloucestershire Police confirmed emergency services rushed to the scene of a serious crash on the northbound M5 close to Michaelwood Services.

Officers were called at around 11.40am on Tuesday after reports of the collision between junctions 14 and 13.

Drivers Urged to Find Alternative Routes

All lanes on the M5 between these junctions are currently closed both ways. The closure is expected to last throughout the day.

A police spokesperson said: “All lanes in both directions between these junctions are currently closed and motorists are advised to find alternative routes. We will provide further updates once more information becomes available.”